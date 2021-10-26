CBD Oracle Lab Study Shows Some Delta-8 THC Products Reach 7700% of the Legal Delta-9 THC Limit

Oct 26, 2021, 08:45 ET
TUSTIN, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Three-quarters of delta-8 THC products sold in the US are in violation of federal law, a new lab analysis has revealed. The report, commissioned by CBD Oracle and conducted by FESA Labs, analyzed the delta-8 and delta-9 THC content of 51 of the most popular hemp-derived delta-8 THC products, finding that 76% were above the 0.3% limit for delta-9.
Delta-8 THC products are supposedly legal under the 2018 Farm Bill, if they contain less than 0.3% delta-9 THC. Very rapidly, an industry sprung up with very little oversight, promising a milder, "weed lite" experience that nobody knows whether they truly deliver.
Jayneil Kamdar, PhD from InfiniteCAL Labs commented, "The current delta-8 products on the market are very concerning because there is no regulatory body monitoring the safety of these products."
CBD Oracle found that 76% of products contained illegal levels of delta-9, with an average of 15% less delta-8 than advertised. In particular, DOPE's Blueberry Muffin vape pen contained a massive 23% delta-9 THC – 77 times above the legal limit – and the average across all products was 6.6%. Additionally, Binoid's Blue Dream contained just a third of the delta-8 it claimed to, had illegal levels of delta-9 and contained a completely undeclared 64% CBD.
The lab reports on company websites barely resembled the products customers received (and two COAs had been altered). In addition, only 16% of companies instituted substantial age verification measures. This is a big issue because of the cognitive deficits and inhibitory problems that stem from regular THC use as a teen. There is also plenty of evidence that delta-9 increases the risk of psychosis or at least psychotic symptoms.
Delta-8 THC products desperately need oversight. With one in five users experiencing paranoia and anxiety as a result of using delta-9, not declaring its presence while claiming a "lighter" experience is a serious breach of consumer trust. The report pushes for better quality and transparency in the delta-8 industry, improving consumer trust and the movement towards THC alternatives.
