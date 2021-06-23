CBD Pet Products Company ElleVet Sciences Hires Vice President of Business Development As Expansion and Growth Continue

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ElleVet Sciences , the first company to prove the safety and efficacy of its hemp-based CBD products for pets, is expanding its world-class executive team to include Dave Rosin as Vice President, Business Development, the company announced today.

Rosin is joining ElleVet from the strategic consulting world where he was most recently an associate partner at the global management consulting firm McKinsey & Company and previous to that a growth strategy manager at Monitor Deloitte.

A native of Toronto, Canada, Rosin earned his bachelor of commerce degree at McGill University in Montreal and attended ESADE School of Business in Barcelona, Spain. He is fluent in English, Spanish and Hebrew and has traveled to over 40 countries.

"Dave's consulting background strengthens our analytical bandwidth and allows ElleVet Sciences to continue to pursue multiple growth opportunities within the cannabinoid industry," says Christian Kjaer, CEO of ElleVet Sciences. "He will play a crucial role in helping the ElleVet team reach a greater number of pets in need, which is our ultimate goal as a company."

"I couldn't be more excited to join the ElleVet Sciences team," says Rosin. "I am eager to learn more about CBD in the animal health field and leverage my background of analytics and strategic insight to fuel ElleVet's next wave of growth."

ElleVet Sciences is the company that conducted the first clinical trial using its product on dogs with osteoarthritis in conjunction with Dr. Joe Wakshlag, ElleVet chief medical officer and professor at Cornell University's College of Veterinary Medicine. Its product remains the only pet CBD + CBDA product on the market proven to work in a clinical trial. ElleVet currently has more than 30 ongoing clinical studies and R&D projects and expects to finalize several clinical studies in 2021.

For more information please visit www.ElleVetSciences.com or on social media at @Ellevetsciences on Facebook and on Instagram.

ABOUT ELLEVET SCIENCES: ElleVet Sciences is a leading science-focused pet CBD + CBDA company based in Portland, Maine, and the first and only company to conduct clinical trials with proven results using their cannabinoid and terpene oil blend. ElleVet was founded by Christian Kjaer and Amanda Howland in 2017, and the entire ElleVet team combines science, veterinary backgrounds with a dedication to animals through research and innovation. For more information, please visit https://www.ellevetsciences.com or on social media at @Ellevet on Facebook and @ellevetsciences on Instagram.

Editor's Note: Interviews are available upon request.

CONTACT:

Hope Diamond, [email protected]

SOURCE ElleVet Sciences

Related Links

http://www.ellevetsciences.com

