CBD Products Take the Lead as Knowledge of Medical Benefits Spread

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hemp, a derivative of the cannabis plant, has been used for centuries for its multifarious applications. Hemp is most commonly associated as the derivative of the cannabis plant, and is one of the two main components found within the cannabis family. Compared to its counterpart, marijuana, the two are widely different in their biological makeup. Specifically, hemp's main active ingredient is CBD or cannabidiol, while marijuana's main compound is THC or tetrahydrocannabinol. THC is known to cause cerebral-altering effects on consumers, which is why marijuana is highly potent and illegal in most regions around the world. On the other hand, the hemp plant contains very minimal traces of THC, but rather contains an abundance of CBD. Generally, hemp contains less than 0.3% levels of THC, which is insignificant to cause psychoactive effects. Nonetheless, CBD does provide therapeutic benefits, which many medical institutions have begun to leverage. Researchers have conducted thousands of studies to understand the efficacy of CBD, however, most studies are on a small-scale. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has explicitly noted that clinical trials must have over thousands of test subjects and deliver overwhelming positive results in order for CBD to be approved. Eventually, the FDA did pass Epidiolex, which is a CBD-based drug used to treat epilepsy. Moreover, other nations have approved the use of CBD to treat chronic conditions such as HIV/AIDS and multiple sclerosis. The growing adoption of hemp-derived CBD products is ultimately driving the overall hemp industry as it continues to outpace the other segments. According to data compiled by Hemp Business Journal, a division of New Frontier Data, the total sales for the U.S. hemp industry totaled USD 820 Million in 2017. The research suggests that the industry is expected to grow to USD 1.9 Billion by 2022 and at a CAGR of 14.4% during the 5-year period. Smart Decision, Inc. (OTC: SDEC), iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ITHUF) (CSE: IAN), The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (OTC: SPRWF) (TSX: FIRE), Terra Tech Corp. (OTC: TRTC), Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTC: MCOA)

In 2017, hemp-derived CBD products accounted for the largest market share. The segment delivered sales of USD 190 Million, accounting for 23% of the overall market share in 2017. Other segments such as personal care, food, and industrial care followed closely. By 2022, the hemp-derived CBD segment is expected to completely outpace the rest of the hemp market. By 2022, Hemp Business Journal suggests that hemp-derived CBD is expected to deliver total sales of USD 646 Million. The industrial care sector is projected to follow behind hemp-derived CBD products with sales of USD 527 Million. Moreover, segments such as personal care and food are expected to lag behind. The research suggests that the hemp industry is primarily being driven by legalization efforts, even though the plant is already being used for manufacturing purposes. As legal barriers are removed and consumer education continues to spread, the hemp industry is positioned to see tremendous growth. Researchers from the University of Minnesota's (U of M) College of Biological Sciences and College of Food, Agricultural, and Natural Resource Sciences are one of the handfuls of groups that are federally authorized to study cannabis. The researchers have argued they have "indisputable evidence" that hemp and marijuana should be separated, according to Mercola. "It's a plant of major economic importance that is very poorly understood scientifically… With this study, we have indisputable evidence for a genetic basis of differences among cannabis varieties, further challenging the position that all cannabis should be regulated as a drug," said George Weiblen, a professor with a joint appointment in the U of M's College of Biological Sciences and College of Food, Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences

Smart Decision, Inc. (OTC: SDEC) announced yesterday that, "it has launched their new platform: https://cbdsmartdecision.com, allowing consumers to find the best suited CBD products for their needs.

'We are excited to launch the first phase of our new CBD platform that will help simplify CBD buying decisions for consumers. In the near future, we will be introducing the second phase, which will allow consumers to further dial-in to specific CBD products that meet their needs,' said Adam Green, CEO of Smart Decision, Inc.

Eric Gutmann, Treasurer & Secretary of Smart Decision, Inc. further states that, 'In addition to helping with the confusion of buying the right CBD for consumer's needs, CBD Smart Decision will also focus on educating the consumer.'

Smart Decision, Inc. will provide further details on additional Phases of their new platform in the near future.

About Smart Decision Inc: Smart Decision Inc. has researched and is developing algorithms for the consumer and business LED Lighting and CBD markets. With their patent-pending "Smart Decision" algorithms, the confusion of selecting the right product(s), whether for LED or CBD, will be significantly reduced. Ultimately, Smart Decision Inc. believes that selecting the right product the first time, dramatically cuts down on product returns and creates of positive purchasing experience for the consumer."

For our latest "Buzz on the Street" Show featuring Smart Decision, Inc. recent corporate news, please head over to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WgTMIHvBTu8

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: ITHUF) (CSE: IAN) owns and operates best-in-class licensed cannabis cultivation, processing and dispensary facilities throughout the United States, providing investors diversified exposure to the U.S. regulated cannabis industry. GrowHealthy, a Florida state-licensed operator that cultivates, manufactures and dispenses medical cannabis throughout Florida, and its parent company, iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. will be hosting grand opening events for GrowHealthy's new cannabis dispensaries in Daytona and Orlando, Fla. The new dispensaries offer a variety of locally sourced, lab-tested cannabis products including flower and pre-rolls, vape cartridges, topical salves, crèmes and balms, tinctures, and concentrate dispensing syringes. All GrowHealthy products are quality controlled to the highest degree and third-party lab-tested for heavy metals, solvents and microbial contaminants. "This year, Florida has taken a massive step in improving its medical marijuana law by allowing the sale of cannabis in its natural flower form and we plan to expand accordingly to supply the growing demand," said Randy Maslow, President of iAnthus. "Though Florida's medical cannabis market is large, it remains underserved by the limited number of dispensaries currently operating. As we continue to build out and open dispensaries around the state, we look forward to serving Florida's 230,000 registered patients with high quality, tested, and consistently-dosed medical cannabis products, as well as education and superior patient support."

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (OTCQX: SPRWF) (TSX: FIRE), is a global diversified portfolio of distinct cannabis companies, products and brands. The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. recently announced the launch of Supreme Heights, an investment platform based in London, UK focused on opportunities in the UK and Europe's CBD health and wellness space. Supreme Heights intends to make strategic investments in and provide support services to differentiated high-growth health and wellness businesses with focused brands and premium CBD offerings. Supreme Cannabis has launched Supreme Heights as a separate entity that will solely address opportunities in the UK and Europe's CBD health and wellness market. Supreme Heights will benefit from Supreme Cannabis' regulatory, product commercialization, supply chain, marketing and capital markets expertise and corporate support services. Supreme Cannabis' management team has immense experience supporting health and wellness companies operating in Canada and international markets. Supreme Heights will draw on the Company's experience launching premium brands. "The rapidly evolving CBD markets in the UK and Europe present compelling investment opportunities given the promising environments for new health and wellness companies to establish differentiated brands and capture meaningful market share. Supreme Heights is positioned to quickly act on attractive opportunities and establish an early mover advantage in the space," said Navdeep Dhaliwal, Chief Executive Officer of Supreme Cannabis. "Supreme Heights will benefit from our experience launching some of the most premium cannabis brands in Canada and from the strong leadership and the deep industry connections of our UK partners. We look forward to driving value for Supreme Cannabis shareholders through this investment platform."

Terra Tech Corp. (OTCQX: TRTC) operates through multiple subsidiary businesses including: Blum, IVXX Inc., Edible Garden, and MediFarm LLC. Terra Tech Corp. recently announced that it had broken ground at 620 East Dyer Road, Santa Ana, CA, following receipt of the necessary permits from the City of Santa Ana which allow construction to commence. The Company is developing a large scale, one-of-a-kind cannabis complex on East Dyer Road, which is adjacent to the 55 Freeway and acts as an entry point into the Southern California marketplace, allowing the Company to benefit from the areas high population density and traffic. Chief Executive Officer, Derek Peterson, said, "I would like to extend our thanks to the City of Santa Ana for its ongoing support as we advance our plans to build out a Blum-branded retail dispensary at our East Dyer location. We are also developing a cannabis event center, which is anticipated to make us a highly sought-after destination in one of the country's most important cannabis markets. The Dyer Road facility is in a densely populated area, with approximately 4,100,000 residents living within 20 miles of the location. It also benefits from a high level of tourism due to its proximity to Disneyland, another major Southern California attraction. This is a very exciting project for us and we expect construction to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2019."

Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCQB: MCOA) is a corporation that participates in product research and development of legal hemp-based consumer products under the brand name "hempSMART™" that targets general health and well-being and an affiliate marketing program to promote and sell its legal hemp-based consumer products containing CBD. Marijuana Company of America, Inc. recently announced the official launch of its premium cannabis delivery service, VivaBuds, in the San Fernando Valley, California. "We are extremely pleased to have officially launched our delivery service throughout the San Fernando Valley, where demand for cannabis continues to increase unabatedly," said Chief Executive Officer of MCOA Mr. Donald Steinberg. "We believe that by providing delivery and our high-quality premium products to our consumers, we will increase revenues, expand margins, and improve our overall brand recognition. I am confident that this new endeavor dovetails perfectly with our commitment to become a global leader in the legal production, processing, and distribution of cannabis products. Going forward, management will continue to leverage strategic operations and decisions that enhance value for all our shareholders."

Subscribe Now! Watch us report LIVE https://www.youtube.com/FinancialBuzzMedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Financial News Updates: https://twitter.com/financialbuzz

Follow and talk to us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financialbuzz

Facebook Like Us to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Financialbuzz/

About FinancialBuzz.com

FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

Please Note: FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. The information provided on http://www.FinancialBuzz.com (the 'Site') is either original financial news or paid advertisements provided [exclusively] by our affiliates (sponsored content), FinancialBuzz.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies which are the subject to the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. We are not an independent news media provider and therefore do not represent or warrant that the information posted on the Site is accurate, unbiased or complete. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. FinancialBuzz.com does not offer any personal opinions, recommendations or bias commentary as we purely incorporate public market information along with financial and corporate news. FinancialBuzz.com only aggregates or regurgitates financial or corporate news through our unique financial newswire and media platform. For Smart Decision, Inc, financial and corporate news dissemination, FinancialBuzz.com has been compensated five thousand dollars by the company. Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this editorial or site, or a combination thereof. The securities are commonly paid in segments, of which a portion is received upon engagement and the balance is paid on or near the conclusion of the engagement. FinancialBuzz.com will always disclose any compensation in securities or cash payments for financial news PR advertising. FinancialBuzz.com does not undertake to update any of the information on the editorial or Site or continue to post information about any companies the information contained herein is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation. The information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. FinancialBuzz.com, members and affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed on this editorial or Site, company profiles, quotations or in other materials or presentations that it publishes electronically or in print. Investors accept full responsibility for any and all of their investment decisions based on their own independent research and evaluation of their own investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial condition. FinancialBuzz.com. By accessing this editorial and website and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, as may be amended from time to time. None of the content issued by FinancialBuzz.com constitutes a recommendation for any investor to purchase, hold or sell any particular security, pursue a particular investment strategy or that any security is suitable for any investor. This publication is provided by FinancialBuzz.com. Each investor is solely responsible for determining whether a particular security or investment strategy is suitable based on their objectives, other securities holdings, financial situation needs, and tax status. You agree to consult with your investment advisor, tax and legal consultant before making any investment decisions. We make no representations as to the completeness, accuracy or timeless of the material provided. All materials are subject to change without notice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. For our full disclaimer, disclosure and Terms of Use, please visit: http://www.financialbuzz.com.

Media Contact:

info@financialbuzz.com

+1-877-601-1879

Url: www.FinancialBuzz.com

SOURCE FinancialBuzz.com