CBD Research & Development Company TresMonet™ INC Promotes Scientific Breakthrough in BonUmor Hemp-Infused Coffee™ with Times Square Video Billboard Ad

Using breakthrough molecular technology, TresMonet's formulators infuse industrial hemp extract to the center of coffee beans for the first time ever. This proprietary process gives BonUmor a rich, nutty, true-coffee flavor. It also allows BonUmor to deliver 1000mg of hemp extract per cup, while other hemp coffee brands provide 5mg - 20mg per cup.

"BonUmor literally means, 'good mood,'" says TresMonet CEO, Dennis Dannel, "and 1000mg of hemp extract per cup, means you can drink BonUmor without the jitters from ordinary caffeinated coffee—most importantly, our coffee is absolutely delicious!" Dannel continues, "The reason for the campaign is two-fold: first we get to share BonUmor's 'Good Mood Coffee' message with Times Square's millions of monthly visitors; and second, adverting alongside the iconic brands in Times Square certainly raises the bar for both TresMonet and BonUmor. It's very exciting."

BonUmor's video campaign can be seen on Neutron Media's massive, 56' x 29', high-def digital screen, located at the corner of 1500 Broadway and West 43rd Street, in the heart of Times Square; and it plays to a potential daily audience of 1,000,000 commuters and tourists. BonUmor's 15-second spot airs a minimum of nine times per hour, 20 hours per day.

About TresMonet INC

TresMonet INC is a CBD Research & Development company, with Skincare, Wellness & Lifestyle divisions. TresMonet's breakthrough molecular technology renders its Specialized CBD and hemp extract significantly more potent and more bio-available than anything on the market. Each TresMonet product delivers 1000mg – 2000mg of CBD or hemp extract per serving/application. The proprietary technology also allows TresMonet's Specialized CBD to successfully combine with active stem cells for the first time ever. The product line includes, TresMonet Anti-Aging CBD+Stem Cells Serum, TresMonet Facial System, TresMonet Alleviating Pre-Workout & Post-Workout Balms, TresMonet Homeostasis Full Spectrum Hemp Extract Tincture & Capsules, and BonUmor Coffee. For more, visit www.tresmonet.com, www.bonumor.coffee or www.instagram.com/tresmonet.skincare.

