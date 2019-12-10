CBD Skincare Company, LA LA LEAF, Nominated for 'Best in Show' at 2019 Indie Beauty Expo

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LA LA LEAF, a New York-based CBD skincare company that creates CBD-infused, vegan, paraben-free, gluten-free, and THC-free lotions and other topical skincare products, this week announced they have been nominated for two Best in Show awards by Indie Beauty Expo (IBE). The winners will be announced in January at IBE- Los Angeles.

Designed to recognize, showcase and celebrate independent beauty brands that don't necessarily get the attention of the big, corporate giants, IBE releases different awards every year to elevate the indie brands succeeding in big ways.

"It's our mission to support the growth and success of indie beauty brands, as well as the entrepreneurs behind them," said Jennifer Vorhies from IBE.

Having just launched their new CBD brand this year, LA LA LEAF was ecstatic to hear about the recognition handed down through IBE. To date, LA LA LEAF has released a slew of products, including Formula 1513, Guayaquil Hemp Lotion, LA LA LIPS, Tru Athlete, and the Bundled Package, perfect for gifting this holiday season.

The first of the two products nominated by IBE includes LA LA LEAF Tru Athlete Sports Gel, aimed to target inflammation and muscle soreness, for frequent athletes and fitness aficionados. The all-natural topical sports gel will help athletes, professional and recreational, as well as people that experience joint and muscle pain. The gel will increase blood flow and circulation to not only help with muscle recovery but to also speed up the reduction of inflammation.

The second product, LA LA LIPS, features a powerful CBD formulation that keeps lips soothed, hydrated, and soft throughout the day without frequent reapplication. The CBD works to stimulate lip cells so natural moisture is embodied in any kind of climate.

"We are obsessed with the potential of CBD, and our goal is to pair CBD with other all-natural ingredients that will deliver amazing results for our consumers," said the founder and CEO of LA LA LEAF Michael Faiella. "Every LA LA LEAF product includes a QR code you can scan to assure you that it has the stated amount of CBD and is also free of other harmful metals chemicals and THC.

We figure CBD is a gift from nature, so why would we pair that with other chemicals? Ultimately we're offering a premium, transparent, natural skincare line that people can feel good about using." "We want to thank IBE for their recognition; as a new brand, we are beyond excited about the nominations and can't wait for what 2020 has in store for LA LA LEAF," Faiella added.

