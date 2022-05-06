CBD Skincare Market: 41% of Growth to Originate from North America | By Type (oils, CMC, and MSL), Source (hemp and marijuana), and Geography | Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2024

Download sample report to know more about market size, share, exact growth variance, and the Y-O-Y growth rate

CBD Skincare Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Type

Oils



CMC



MSL

Source

Hemp



Marijuana

The CBD skincare market share growth by the hemp segment will be significant during the forecast period. The hemp plant has a unique combination of cannabinoids, terpenes, essential fatty acids, and other vital nutrients, and its derived products are used for several industrial purposes. Hemp-derived skincare products are used for various health benefits provided by these products, including the treatment of various types of skin disorders. Growing awareness about the benefits of hemp-derived skincare products among consumers worldwide is expected to drive the growth of this segment significantly during the forecast period.

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

41% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for CBD skincare market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growing awareness among consumers about the several skincare benefits of CBD-based products will facilitate the CBD skincare market growth in North America over the forecast period.

CBD Skincare Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our market report covers the following areas:

CBD Skincare Market 2020-2024: Driver

The skincare benefits offered by CBD is one of the key drivers supporting the CBD skincare market growth. The skin calming and skin normalizing properties of CBD make it ideal for sensitive skin by minimizing issues related to skin sensitivity, such as skin redness. It is also a very popular skin conditioning agent that helps in enhancing the overall appearance of the skin by making it soft and smooth. It is considered a natural remedy for treating psoriasis, a chronic autoimmune disease, where skin cells grow at an accelerated rate. Therefore, the numerous skincare benefits of CBD make it a popular ingredient in many skincare products. As a result, CBD-infused skincare products are being increasingly demanded by consumers globally. This, in turn, is a major factor that will drive the growth of the global CBD skincare market during the forecast period.

CBD Skincare Market 2020-2024: Challenge

The easy availability of counterfeit products is one of the factors hindering the CBD skincare market growth. Counterfeiting has increased over the past few years, as consumers prefer low-priced products to expensive ones. The digital era makes it possible for counterfeiters to sell their products without a prior product review or inspection. Therefore, the presence of numerous counterfeit products can lead to market fragmentation, which can lead to the lack of price standardization, an uneven competitive scenario, and the erosion of market share held by international vendors. Moreover, there are several countries across the world where the selling of CBD skincare products has yet not been legalized. This has led to the illegal sales of CBD skincare products in these countries where the products offered by the manufacturers do not adhere to the general standards associated with the manufacturing, labeling, and selling of these products. Such factors are hindering market growth.

CBD Skincare Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Cronos Group Inc.

Elixinol Wellness Ltd.

Endoca BV

Green Light Acquisitions LLC

Isodiol International Inc.

Josie Maran Cosmetics LLC

Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

LOreal SA

Medical Marijuana Inc.

The CBD Skincare Co.

The CBD skincare market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as new product launches and business expansions to compete in the market.

CBD Skincare Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist CBD skincare market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the CBD skincare market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the CBD skincare market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of CBD skincare market vendors

CBD Skincare Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 33% Market growth 2020-2024 $ 1.64 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 32.45 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, Canada, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Cronos Group Inc., Elixinol Wellness Ltd., Endoca BV, Green Light Acquisitions LLC, Isodiol International Inc., Josie Maran Cosmetics LLC, Khiron Life Sciences Corp., LOreal SA, Medical Marijuana Inc., and The CBD Skincare Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.1.1 Parent market

Exhibit 01: Parent market

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis for personal products market

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Outbound logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Support activities

2.2.7 Innovation

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 04: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2019

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Exhibit 05: Global - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 06: Global CBD skincare market 2019-2024 ($ million), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2019 - 2024 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2019 & 2024

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2019

5. Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Oils

Cream, moisturizer, and cleanser

Mask, serum, and lotion

Exhibit 15: Type - Market share 2019-2024 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Type

5.3 Oils - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 17: Oils - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 18: Global CBD skincare market 2019-2024 ($ million) by oil, exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 19: Oils - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

5.4 Cream, moisturizer, and cleanser - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 20: Cream, moisturizer, and cleanser - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 21: Global CBD skincare market 2019-2024 ($ million) by cream, moisturizer, and cleanser, exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 22: Cream, moisturizer, and cleanser - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

5.5 Mask, serum, and lotion - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 23: Mask, serum, and lotion - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 24: Global CBD skincare market 2019-2024 ($ million) by mask, serum, and lotion, exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 25: Mask, serum, and lotion - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

5.6 COVID-19 impact on the segment

5.7 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 26: Market opportunity by Type

6. Market Segmentation by Source

6.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Hemp

Marijuana

Exhibit 27: Source - Market share 2019-2024 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Source

Exhibit 28: Comparison by Source

6.3 Hemp - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 29: Hemp - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Global CBD skincare market 2019-2024 ($ million) by hemp, exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 31: Hemp - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

6.4 Marijuana - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 32: Marijuana - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 33: Global CBD skincare market 2019-2024 ($ million) by marijuana source, exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 34: Marijuana - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

6.5 COVID-19 impact on the segment

6.6 Market opportunity by Source

Exhibit 35: Market opportunity by Source

7. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 36: Customer landscape

8. Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

The regions covered in the report are:

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

Exhibit 37: Market share by geography 2019-2024 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 38: Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 39: North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 40: CBD skincare market in North America 2019-2024 ($ million, exclusive of COVID-19 impact

8.3.1 Segment growth exclusive of COVID-19 pandemic impact

8.3.2 COVID-19 impact on North America

Exhibit 41: North America - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 42: Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: CBD skincare market in Europe 2019-2024 ($ million, exclusive of COVID-19 impact

8.4.1 Segment growth exclusive of COVID-19 pandemic impact

8.4.2 COVID-19 impact on Europe

Exhibit 44: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 45: APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 46: CBD skincare market in APAC 2019-2024 ($ million, exclusive of COVID-19 impact

8.5.1 Segment growth exclusive of COVID-19 pandemic impact

8.5.2 COVID-19 impact on APAC

Exhibit 47: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 48: South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 49: CBD skincare market in South America 2019-2024 ($ million, exclusive of COVID-19 impact

8.6.1 Segment growth exclusive of COVID-19 pandemic impact

8.6.2 COVID-19 impact on South America

Exhibit 50: South America - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 51: MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: CBD skincare market in MEA 2019-2024 ($ million, exclusive of COVID-19 impact

8.7.1 Segment growth exclusive of COVID-19 pandemic impact

8.7.2 COVID-19 impact on MEA

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 53: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by geography

9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers

9.1.1 Benefits of CBD in skincare

9.1.2 New product launches

9.1.3 Growth in online sales

9.2 Market challenges

9.2.1 Easy availability of counterfeit products

9.2.2 High competition among vendors

9.2.3 Stringent regulations

Exhibit 55: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

9.3.1 Increasing collaboration among vendors and business expansion

9.3.2 Growing demand among millennial and middle-aged populations

9.3.3 Rising demand from emerging markets

10. Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 56: Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 57: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 58: Industry risks

11. Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 59: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 60: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Cannuka LLC

Exhibit 61: Cannuka LLC - Overview

Exhibit 62: Cannuka LLC - Product and service

Exhibit 63: Cannuka LLC - Key offerings

11.4 Cronos Group Inc.

Exhibit 64: Cronos Group Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 65: Cronos Group Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 66: Cronos Group Inc. – Key news

Exhibit 67: Cronos Group Inc. - Key offerings

11.5 Elixinol Global Ltd.

Exhibit 68: Elixinol Global Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 69: Elixinol Global Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 70: Elixinol Global Ltd. – Key news

Exhibit 71: Elixinol Global Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 72: Elixinol Global Ltd. - Segment focus

11.6 Endoca BV

Exhibit 73: Endoca BV - Overview

Exhibit 74: Endoca BV - Product and service

Exhibit 75: Endoca BV - Key offerings

11.7 Isodiol International Inc.

Exhibit 76: Isodiol International Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 77: Isodiol International Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 78: Isodiol International Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 79: Isodiol International Inc. - Key offerings

11.8 Josie Maran Cosmetics LLC

Exhibit 80: Josie Maran Cosmetics LLC - Overview

Exhibit 81: Josie Maran Cosmetics LLC - Product and service

Exhibit 82: Josie Maran Cosmetics LLC - Key offerings

11.9 Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

Exhibit 83: Khiron Life Sciences Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 84: Khiron Life Sciences Corp. - Product and service

Exhibit 85: Khiron Life Sciences Corp. – Key news

Exhibit 86: Khiron Life Sciences Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 87: Khiron Life Sciences Corp. - Segment focus

11.10 L'Oréal SA

Exhibit 88: L'Oréal SA - Overview

Exhibit 89: L'Oréal SA - Business segments

Exhibit 90: L'Oréal SA – Key news

Exhibit 91: L'Oréal SA - Key offerings

Exhibit 92: L'Oréal SA - Segment focus

11.11 Medical Marijuana Inc.

Exhibit 93: Medical Marijuana Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 94: Medical Marijuana Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 95: Medical Marijuana Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 96: Medical Marijuana Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 97: Medical Marijuana Inc. - Segment focus

11.12 The CBD Skincare Co.

Exhibit 98: The CBD Skincare Co. - Overview

Exhibit 99: The CBD Skincare Co. - Product and service

Exhibit 100: The CBD Skincare Co. - Key offerings

12. Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.1.1 Market definition

12.1.2 Objectives

12.1.3 Notes and caveats

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

SOURCE Technavio