CBD, Terpenes, and Adaptogens Unite: TerraVita Launches Custom-Crafted CBD Blends to Support the Modern Lifestyle

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing a custom-crafted CBD experience, TerraVita launches a line of highly potent, full spectrum CBD tinctures blended with natural ingredients, key adaptogens, and beneficial terpenes that enhance sleep, relaxation, focus, and more. Made with humans, pets, and the planet in mind, each TerraVita CBD tincture promises superior purity, transparency, and sustainability.

With an estimated 14 percent of Americans now using CBD, TerraVita has introduced a fresh class of CBD product to the market. Not only is the brand among the first to blend the adaptogen ashwagandha root with high-potency full spectrum CBD, but it is also among the first to answer consumers' call for greater transparency within the industry. Each bottle of TerraVita is equipped with a scannable QR code that unlocks full visibility into the tincture's lab results, including its CBD potency and terpene content.

"We're not only passionate about CBD; we're passionate about wellness overall," says Justin Matoesian, co-founder of TerraVita. "That is why we've gone the extra mile to ensure all TerraVita products are grown, manufactured, mixed, and bottled using the purest and most sustainable processes possible. One way we've done this is opting for CO2 extraction of our CBD, which allows TerraVita products to maintain all essential cannabinoids and desired terpenes. We've also selected biodegradable packaging and labels for our products."

Currently, TerraVita offers three high-performance CBD tinctures for humans, and two for pets:

Relax is an anti-stress, anti-anxiety, and relaxation-promoting blend containing 1000mg of premium full spectrum CBD; the cortisol-reducing adaptogen, ashwagandha root; and specialized terpenes known for their calming effects.

is an anti-stress, anti-anxiety, and relaxation-promoting blend containing 1000mg of premium full spectrum CBD; the cortisol-reducing adaptogen, ashwagandha root; and specialized terpenes known for their calming effects. Focus is a cognitive-boosting blend designed to deliver sustainable energy and focus, without the jitters or crash of caffeine. It contains 1000mg of premium full spectrum CBD, green tea extract, ginseng, taurine, and brain-potentiating terpenes.

is a cognitive-boosting blend designed to deliver sustainable energy and focus, without the jitters or crash of caffeine. It contains 1000mg of premium full spectrum CBD, green tea extract, ginseng, taurine, and brain-potentiating terpenes. Sleep leverages 1000mg of premium full spectrum CBD blended with high-quality melatonin and calming terpenes to boost recovery and support deep REM sleep.

leverages 1000mg of premium full spectrum CBD blended with high-quality melatonin and calming terpenes to boost recovery and support deep REM sleep. Pets Full Spectrum Spray and the Pets CBD Isolate Tincture was developed to calm anxiety and stress in pets, while also providing joint, skin, and coat support. Each contains 500mg of CBD combined with heart-healthy omega-3s from wild Alaskan salmon oil.

All TerraVita products are gluten-free, non-GMO, and lab tested for purity and potency. Additionally, TerraVita is manufactured in an FDA-registered facility, holds both CCOF and AEMSA certifications, and is GMP compliant.

For more information or to shop TerraVita CBD now, please visit https://terravitacbd.com.

