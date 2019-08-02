CBDfit™ | A Navy SEAL, The 4 Time World's Strongest Man and Vitamin Shoppe® Revolutionize the CBD market, defining the Gold Standard

When Mr. Rosario launched CBDfit™, he brought on Dr. Jacquelina Montonya, a double board-certified emergency medicine / critical care physician, to formulate and oversee every product at the CBDfit™ production facility. As a result, CBDfit™ has defined the Gold Standard for all Hemp derived CBD products, employing Third Party Independent Testing for every lot manufactured.

Soon after the development of the CBDfit™ product line, Brian Shaw, four-time winner of World's Strongest Man, currently starring on the History Channel's The Strongest Man In History, joined the team ( see video ). Their vision was to create the highest quality CBD fitness performance brand for everyone, from bodybuilders to weekend warriors—no banned substances or outlandish marketing claims.

CBDfit™'s Truth In Advertising -- leading the industry in compliance, while helping consumers realize the fitness benefits of CBD

This is an exciting time for the CBD / Hemp industry. Consumers are taking notice of the benefits of CBD and other cannabinoids, and lawmakers are exploring how to regulate for mainstream consumption. To ensure public safety, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is on the front lines to defend against false claims and marketing scams.

The greatest way for a company to ensure public safety and consumer education is through compliance and transparency.

As the world's most transparent and compliant CBD company, CBDfit™ works closely with its manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and retailers to ensure that consumers receive the best product and information possible. From product development and testing to marketing and distribution, we're 100% committed to the health and wellness of consumers.

CBDfit™ x Vitamin ShoppeⓇ - We're proud to announce that CBDfit™ will begin national distribution within Vitamin ShoppeⓇ locations early September 2019. We look forward to bringing the highest quality CBD products to a Vitamin ShoppeⓇ near you.

"We believe, selecting the right distribution partners is less about who has the greatest volume of store locations. It's truly about who has a business mentality and culture that genuinely cares about the health and well-being of their customers. Vitamin Shoppe's prestigious history and continued leadership in consumer education and safe supplementation partners makes them the perfect first National Distributor for CBDfit™. We look forward to a long partnership," says Sean Rosario.

Exciting Products Coming To Vitamin ShoppeⓇ Include;

CBDfit™ FitDrops™ Tinctures - Natural, Peppermint, Dragon Fruit and exclusive Vitamin Shoppe BlueBerry Cheesecake (all are full spectrum with no artificial colors or flavors)

- Natural, Peppermint, Dragon Fruit and exclusive Vitamin Shoppe BlueBerry Cheesecake (all are full spectrum with no artificial colors or flavors) CBDfit™ Fit Delite™ - The world's first fitness oriented natural CBD bar (Triple Chocolate, Cookies and Cream, and Peanut Butter Chocolate)

The world's first fitness oriented natural CBD bar (Triple Chocolate, Cookies and Cream, and Peanut Butter Chocolate) CBDfit™ Fit Capsules

CBDfit™ Fit Whey™ Protein Powder (Naturally flavored - Vanilla, and Chocolate)

(Naturally flavored - Vanilla, and Chocolate) CBDfit™ Fit Dreams™ - Nighttime sleep formula

Nighttime sleep formula CBDfit™ Fit Gut™ - A first in CBD probiotic health

A first in CBD probiotic health CBDfit™ Fit Joint - Natural joint support

