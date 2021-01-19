CBDfx Expands Pet Product Line With New CBD-Infused Pet Treats

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading CBD products company, CBDfx , is expanding its wildly popular, vegan CBD pet line with the addition of all-natural, crunchy Pet Treats targeted at two of the most common canine ailments: anxiety and joint pain.

The pet cannabidiol (CBD) industry is seeing significant growth, with an expected market valuation of over $1.7B by 2025, according to the Brightfield Group. Pet ownership is also increasing, with more than half of US households having a pet dog or cat, and 64% of CBD consumers are buying pet CBD to reduce levels of anxiety or stress for their pets.

"Pet owners are seeking more natural remedies to keep their furry family members calm in stressful moments and improve their overall quality of life," said Jameson Rodgers, Co-Founder. "CBDfx is committed to creating high-quality, safe and effective CBD products, and those standards extend to all of our pet products, first with our CBD Pet Tinctures and now our Pet Treats. Our best friends deserve the same relief that their owners have found with our products."

The new line of CBDfx Pet Treats features two all-natural, vegan variations: Joint & Mobility and Stress & Anxiety.

Joint & Mobility : A combination of Turmeric, Glucosamine, Chondroitin, Vitamin C and Hyaluronic Acid to help ease pain, reduce inflammation and repair cartilage.

: A combination of Turmeric, Glucosamine, Chondroitin, Vitamin C and Hyaluronic Acid to help ease pain, reduce inflammation and repair cartilage. Stress & Anxiety: A mix of anxiety-busting botanical extracts like Chamomile, Passion Flower, and Valerian Root with L-Tryptophan and GABA to help calm even the most stressed pooch.

These crunchy, soy-free treats are naturally flavored with sweet potato and loaded with antioxidant powerhouse superfoods — blueberry, spinach and parsley — along with 450mg of broad spectrum CBD (15mg of CBD in each treat). Both treats are vegan, made with non-GMO hemp extract, batch certified for guaranteed purity, and packaged in resealable 30 count bags that follow CBDfx's standard approach to transparency with a QR code linking to the corresponding lab report.

CBDfx Pet Treats are the company's second pet product, joining the line of vegan CBD Pet Tinctures launched earlier this fall. Available in three concentrations, CBDfx Pet Tinctures are made to the same exacting standards as their human tinctures, but with all-natural bacon flavor for tail-wagging approval. Learn more about CBDfx and shop all CBDfx Pet Treats and Pet Tinctures at www.cbdfx.com .

About CBDfx: CBDfx is a Southern California-based company founded on providing high quality, organically sourced hemp-derived cannabidiol wellness products to customers in a wide variety of formats, from tinctures to topicals, and gummies to capsules. Founded in 2014 with a mission to push quality to the forefront of the CBD industry, CBDfx provides some of the purest and most effective CBD products in the world. CBDfx products are sold in more than 32,000 points of distribution in 21 countries, and at www.CBDfx.com .

