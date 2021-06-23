CBDfx Launches CBD-Infused Pet Balm As Pet CBD Industry Continues to Skyrocket

CBDfx's all-natural Calming & Moisturizing CBD Pet Balm provides quick, concentrated relief and a boost of calm for pets Tweet this

"Pet paws and noses can be particularly sensitive; whether in response to weather changes or even allergies,"said Jameson Rodgers, Co-Founder. "Our new Calming & Moisturizing Balm not only soothes the pain that accompanies dry and cracked skin, but also moisturizes and protects the skin so that it can heal. Our goal with our CBD for Pets line is to help as many pets as possible to live their best lives, and this all-natural balm is the perfect complement to our vegan CBD Pet Treats and CBD Oil for Pets."

CBDfx's Calming & Moisturizing CBD Pet Balm is made with 750mg organic broad spectrum CBD, odorless Alaskan salmon oil to promote healthy skin and coat, hydrating shea butter, plant-based Candelilla wax, and active botanicals known for their healing properties. This soothing balm helps soothe aches and pains, relieve hot spots, and calm nervous or anxious pets by applying a small amount to the affected area and gently massaging it into the skin. Retailing at $39.99 for a 2 oz. tin, the all-natural balm contains the same trusted and high-quality hemp-derived cannabidiol that CBDfx uses for all of its human CBD products and follows the brand's standard approach to transparency with a QR code linking to the corresponding lab report.

The Calming & Moisturizing CBD Pet Balm joins CBDfx's vegan Pet Treats in two variations targeting anxiety and joint health, and their full line of vegan CBD Oil for Pets. With the 4th of July and the accompanying fireworks just around the corner, many pet parents are looking to CBD as a natural way to help calm frazzled nerves.

CBDfx also continues to support pets through the brand's Search Dog Fundraising bundle through June 30, with 100% of profits donated to Search Dog Foundation , and its Welcome Home gift to make pets' transition from shelter to forever home as stress-free as possible.

Learn more about CBDfx and shop all CBD Products for Pets at www.cbdfx.com .

About CBDfx: CBDfx is a Southern California-based company founded on providing high quality, organically sourced hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products to customers in a wide variety of formats; from tinctures to topicals, and gummies to capsules. Founded in 2014 with a mission to push quality to the forefront of the CBD industry, CBDfx continues to provide some of the finest, purest, and most effective CBD products in the world. CBDfx products are sold in more than 32,000 points of distribution in 21 countries, and online at www.CBDfx.com .

