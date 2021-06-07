CBDfx Launches Charitable Pet Campaign for National Pet Adoption Month

LOS ANGELES, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading CBD products company, CBDfx , is launching a national campaign to raise awareness for homeless animals tied to National Pet Adoption Month, and giving back to local nonprofits and animal shelters.

Starting today, CBDfx is offering a "Search Dog Fundraising Bundle" with their most popular CBD for Pets products and is donating 100% of profits to Search Dog Foundation , a California-based nonprofit that aims to strengthen disaster response in America by partnering rescued dogs with first responders to find people buried alive in the rubble of disasters. Available through June 30 on CBDfx.com , the charity bundle retails at $54.99 and includes a bacon-flavored vegan CBD Oil for Pets to boost calm and fight inflammation, two CBD Pet Treats 5-ct. pouches in Stress & Anxiety and Joint & Mobility formulas, the company's newly released all-natural Calming & Moisturizing Pet Balm for hot spots and dry skin, along with a travel-ready collapsible water bowl and carabiner clip.

"Search Dog Foundation is an incredible organization and we're proud to be supporting their life-saving work through our new Search Dog Fundraising Bundle," said Jameson Rodgers, CBDfx Co-Founder. "Given the difficulties nonprofit organizations have faced over the past year, it's even more important for us to step up and make a difference. Our goal is to raise as much funds and awareness for their mission as we can, which is why we're donating one hundred percent of the profits from our bundle to SDF. This is just the beginning of what we can do together to make a difference."

The Search Dog Fundraising Bundle is part of a larger initiative from CBDfx to give back to their community. CBDfx is also donating CBD Pet Products to California animal shelters including Muttville Senior Dog Rescue , a cage free facility in San Francisco dedicated to saving dogs 7 years and older.

To bring further awareness to National Pet Adoption Month, CBDfx is encouraging shelter adoptions by offering a free "Welcome Home" gift for anyone who adopts or fosters a dog or cat in June. The initiative is to motivate more people to adopt by making the transition from shelter to home as stress-free as possible. New pet parents can go to CBDfx.com/welcome-home , upload a certificate of proof and answer a few questions to receive a goodie box with bacon-flavored vegan CBD Oil for Pets, vegan CBD Pet Treats sample pouch, new all-natural Calming & Moisturizing Pet Balm, and poop bag holder with bags.

"There's been a national surge in pet adoptions this past year and we want to do our part to help continue that momentum for animals who need homes," said Rodgers. "Going from a shelter to a forever home is an important—and also stressful—time in a dog or cat's life. With our new line of vegan CBD Products for Pets, we saw the perfect opportunity to help relieve anxiety for our four-legged friends while also encouraging people to adopt from their local animal shelters. We hope that CBDfx can offer a bit of calm and wellness support as pets transition into their new homes."

Learn more about CBDfx and shop the Search Dog Fundraising Bundle and their entire CBD for Pets line of products at www.cbdfx.com .

About CBDfx: CBDfx is a Southern California-based company founded on providing high quality, organically sourced hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products to customers in a wide variety of formats; from tinctures to topicals, and gummies to capsules. Founded in 2014 with a mission to push quality to the forefront of the CBD industry, CBDfx continues to provide some of the finest, purest, and most effective CBD products in the world. CBDfx products are sold in more than 32,000 points of distribution in 21 countries, and online through the company's website at www.CBDfx.com .

CBDfx

Lauren Josey

[email protected]

SOURCE CBDfx

Related Links

https://www.cbdfx.com

