CBDfx Launches Flavored CBD Tinctures Product Line

LOS ANGELES, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Los Angeles-based CBD industry titans CBDfx proudly announce the launch of their latest product line: flavored CBD Tinctures . As sublingual tinctures continue to be among the very most popular dosage methods for CBD aficionados, the company is introducing new options for those who want to use a tincture, but are looking for a different flavor profile.

On its own, the organically grown and CO2-extracted hemp oil that makes up CBDfx's unflavored tincture tastes herbaceous and "plant-y." While some people can't get enough of this natural flavor, other customers have been asking for an option that masks the CBD oil taste in a fun and delicious way.

Building on their growing reputation as a CBD company that's not afraid to listen to customer requests, CBDfx committed resources to product development in an effort to come up with the tastiest CBD tinctures available anywhere - and the result is absolutely mouth-watering! The new line of flavored tinctures includes:

Blueberry Pineapple Lemon CBD Tincture - A breezy, fruit-forward flavor that begs for repeat doses;

- A breezy, fruit-forward flavor that begs for repeat doses; Lemon Lime Mint CBD Tincture - A refreshing, palate-cleansing tincture that offers a subtle twist on a classic taste;

- A refreshing, palate-cleansing tincture that offers a subtle twist on a classic taste; Lychee Lemon Kiwi CBD Tincture - A bold, tropical tincture flavor that redefines everything you thought you knew about how CBD tinctures can taste!

As with their original CBD Tincture, the utmost care has gone into the sourcing and manufacture of these products. CBDfx's USA-based partner farms are committed to all-organic farming practices, and a third-party laboratory independently tests all product batches for purity. With this product rollout, CBDfx is showing that quick innovation in response to market demands can still co-exist with the highest standards of manufacturing integrity.

About CBDfx: CBDfx is a Southern California-based company focused on providing high quality, full-spectrum CBD to customers in a wide variety of formats. The company began with a full range of CBD vape products, and has since expanded to include edible CBD products and topicals as well. The company's mission is to offer the purest and most effective organic/ethically sourced CBD options on the market today.

