CBDfx Launches New CBD Balms and CBD Face Masks

LOS ANGELES, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Los Angeles-based CBD innovators CBDfx unveiled a fresh set of new topical CBD products, further diversifying their already wide product offering. This step is a response to proven consumer demand for products at the intersection of skin care and CBD topical application.

Lavender CBD Night Face Mask - 20mg CBD Muscle Balm - 150mg

Introducing 4 all new Broad-Spectrum CBD balms. Each of the organically grown, CBD balms is carefully blended with botanicals and essential oils to nourish and repair your skin. The CBD Calming Balm boasts lavender and tea tree oil to induce relaxation; the CBD Muscle Balm includes peppermint and camphor oil to soothe aching joints; the CBD Recovery Balm is meant for overnight, long-lasting application; and the CBD Shea Butter Citrus Balm is a heavenly indulgence that centers around bright, fruity aromatherapy.

CBDfx is also excited to announce 5 all new CBD face masks. Discover your pure, natural beauty with our new 20mg broad spectrum CBD Face Masks. Each of these CBD face masks is carefully blended with active botanicals and essential oils to nourish and repair your skin. Hydrate, Balance and Brighten your skin... in only 10 minutes!

CBDfx remains committed to sourcing their CBD from the finest hemp available. From major choices like growing plants right here in the USA, to critical details like soil quality, agricultural ethics, and purity of the extraction method: CBDfx stands for premium quality. The company's broad-spectrum CBD formulation ensures that as many nutrients as possible make it from the hemp plant directly into the user's skin.

About CBDfx: CBDfx is a Southern California-based company founded on providing high quality, full-spectrum CBD products to customers in a wide variety of formats. CBDfx is a market leader in the CBD industry and was founded on the belief that everyone should have access to the remarkable benefits of CBD. CBDfx's mission is to empower both new and experienced CBD users by providing access to products that are always organic, refreshingly innovative, and thoughtfully crafted to provide the purest supplement experience possible.

