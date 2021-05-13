CBDfx Satisfies Starved, On-The-Run Shoppers With Grab-And-Go Edibles

LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading CBD products company, CBDfx , is launching multiple edible CBD products including Protein Cookies, Chill & Focus Shots, and 8-Count Gummy Pouches aimed at on-the-go convenience-store consumers and delivering the benefits that they want most: quality, natural ingredients and an increased sense of calm for their busy lifestyles.

The CBD beverage and edibles markets are seeing significant growth as consumers become more familiar with CBD in edible and beverage forms. The CBD beverage market alone is projected to reach $1.5 billion by 2025, according to Brightfield Group. Consumers are drinking CBD beverages with specific wellness effects in mind, and are seeking functional beverages that feature clean ingredients, low levels of sugar, and reduced calories.

"Edible CBD products like gummies, drinks and baked goods are increasing in popularity among CBD users, as well as attracting new users, because they're a convenient and easily measurable way to add wellness-boosting CBD to your diet," said Jameson Rodgers, Co-Founder. "Our new all-natural CBD edibles are optimized for various health benefits from antioxidants and pure protein to revitalizing multivitamins and natural amino acids like L-Theanine for relaxation; all packaged as delicious and value-priced portable treats for on-the-go snacking."

Designed with bold packaging and bright colors that jump off the shelf, new CBDfx products poised for convenience sales include:

CBD Vegan Protein Cookies : All-natural cookies packed with 20mg of broad spectrum CBD and 13 grams of pure plant-based protein. Available in three flavors— Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter, and Oatmeal Raisin— CBD Cookies offer one of the highest rates of absorption and a longer-lasting CBD experience, as CBD is released slowly as food is digested. Retails at $4.99 in retail locations around the country or $14.97 for a mix-and-max pack of three on CBDfx.com.

All-natural cookies packed with 20mg of broad spectrum CBD and 13 grams of pure plant-based protein. Available in three flavors— Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter, and Oatmeal Raisin— CBD Cookies offer one of the highest rates of absorption and a longer-lasting CBD experience, as CBD is released slowly as food is digested. Retails at in retail locations around the country or for a mix-and-max pack of three on CBDfx.com. CBD Chill Shots : Ready-to-drink (but best chilled!), CBDfx Chill Shots combine 20mg of broad spectrum CBD, 200mg of L-Theanine for relaxation, and an array of vitamins and minerals known for their calming effects— including Vitamin B6, magnesium, and zinc. This "unwind" formula is available in tangy Lemonade and Berry flavors, and retails at $4.99 in retail locations around the country or $14.97 for a mix-and-max pack of three on CBDfx.com.

Ready-to-drink (but best chilled!), CBDfx Chill Shots combine 20mg of broad spectrum CBD, 200mg of L-Theanine for relaxation, and an array of vitamins and minerals known for their calming effects— including Vitamin B6, magnesium, and zinc. This "unwind" formula is available in tangy Lemonade and Berry flavors, and retails at in retail locations around the country or for a mix-and-max pack of three on CBDfx.com. CBD Focus Shots : A ready-to-drink beverage with 20mg of broad spectrum CBD, 150mg of energizing L-Arginine, 75mg of caffeine, and a host of revitalizing vitamins and minerals including Vitamin C, B3, B6, B12, and D. Available in two flavors — Pomegranate and Tropical — that retail at $4.99 , this "Alert" formula is designed to increase focus and provide a burst of renewed energy. Available at retail locations around the country or on CBDfx.com for $14.97 for a mix-and-max pack of three.

A ready-to-drink beverage with 20mg of broad spectrum CBD, 150mg of energizing L-Arginine, 75mg of caffeine, and a host of revitalizing vitamins and minerals including Vitamin C, B3, B6, B12, and D. Available in two flavors — Pomegranate and Tropical — that retail at , this "Alert" formula is designed to increase focus and provide a burst of renewed energy. Available at retail locations around the country or on CBDfx.com for for a mix-and-max pack of three. 8-Count CBD Gummy Pouches: CBDfx's award-winning vegan CBD gummies in a convenient and travel-friendly 8-count pouch. Boasting 50mg of broad spectrum CBD per serving, these naturally-sweetened edibles are available in six variations with different therapeutic effects from aiding sleep to multivitamins: Original Mixed Berries, Turmeric & Spirulina, Melatonin, Apple Cider Vinegar, and Men's & Women's Multivitamin. Retails at $9.99 per 8-count pouch.

About CBDfx: CBDfx is a Southern California-based company founded on providing high quality, organically-sourced hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products to customers in a wide variety of formats; from tinctures to topicals, and gummies to capsules. Founded in 2014 with a mission to push quality to the forefront of the CBD industry, CBDfx provides some of the finest, purest, and most effective CBD products in the world. CBDfx products are sold in more than 32,000 points of distribution in 21 countries, and online at www.CBDfx.com .

SOURCE CBDfx

Related Links

https://www.cbdfx.com

