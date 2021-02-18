CBDfx Upgrades Topical CBD Balm Line with New Balm Sticks

"Our new line of Balm Sticks uses Candelilla plant-based wax to make them vegan and cruelty-free," said Jameson Rodgers. Tweet this

"CBDfx is committed to continually improving the sustainability of our products, and our new line of Balm Sticks uses Candelilla plant-based wax to make them vegan and cruelty-free," said Jameson Rodgers, Co-Founder. "Our fast-absorbing Balm Sticks are made with broad spectrum CBD for maximum impact, and are ideally sized to give consumers immediate relief; whether they've just finished an intense workout or are simply looking to soothe irritated, dry skin."

Supercharged with 750mg of CBD, these 2oz. sticks are a potent combination of broad spectrum, organically grown hemp and effective botanical extracts and essential oils to hydrate and soothe dry skin and bring cooling relief to sore muscles and joints. The new line features two variations that retail at $39.99:

Muscle & Joint : Infused with Menthol, the unique Cooling Formula eases muscle and joint aches and pains with powerful botanical extracts of Black Pepper Oil, Wintergreen, and Arnica.

Calming and Moisturizing: Loaded with beneficial essential oils like Lavender and Vetiver, along with the calming properties of Tea Tree Oil, the Soothing Formula tackles even the most stubbornly dry and irritated skin.

About CBDfx: CBDfx is a Southern California-based company founded on providing high quality, organically sourced hemp-derived cannabidiol wellness products to customers in a wide variety of formats; from tinctures to topicals, and gummies to capsules. Founded in 2014 with a mission to push quality to the forefront of the CBD industry, CBDfx provides some of the finest, purest, and most effective CBD products in the world. CBDfx products are sold in more than 32,000 points of distribution in 21 countries, and online at www.CBDfx.com.

