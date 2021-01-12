CBDgateways.com, a New but Experienced Online Payments Player, Enters the CBD Payment Processing Arena for 2021

PORTLAND, Maine, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CBDgateways.com, a new entity with decades of experience behind it, is launching a new payment processing website to spotlight their CBD payment gateway and merchant account placement business.

With the launch of their new website, CBDgateways.com, the company aims to better serve US-based online CBD and hemp business owners by providing them with easy access to the information they need to begin accepting credit cards on common, established website shopping platforms, including Wix, WordPress, WooCommerce, and Shopify.

While only serving CBD and hemp businesses based in the United States, CBDgateways.com assists CBD and hemp businesses of all sizes. According to the company, they will not only work with small and mid-sized CBD businesses, but also with enterprise-level CBD businesses to lower their cost of accepting credit cards.

Credit card merchant accounts are priced on several factors, including not only the perceived risk of the account to the processor in terms of regulatory trouble or chargeback losses, but also on the gross processing volume.

CBDgateways.com will work with small CBD websites, and provide free savings analyses to large, established CBD websites that are looking to add to their bottom line by trimming the costs associated with processing credit cards through their current CBD merchant account.

According to their newly launched website, because CBDgateways does not directly approve CBD merchant accounts, but instead facilitates them, they can more easily help CBD websites find the best fit in terms of a CBD merchant account and payment gateway.

To learn more, visit: https://CBDgateways.com/

About CBDgateways.com:

CBDgateways.com is a Portland, Maine-based internet business providing payment gateways and merchant account placements to start-ups and established CBD businesses in the United States.

