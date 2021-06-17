CBDistillery™ Sets Aside Thousands Of Products To Advance The Efficacy of Hemp-Derived Wellness Products

DENVER, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CBDistillery™, one of the top CBD brands in the nation, is working with Releaf App™, the highest rated application for individuals to track, learn from, and improve their use of cannabis and CBD, to learn about customers' reported use and efficacy of CBDistillery™ products. CBDistillery™ is on a mission to be the premier educational resource and "one-stop-shop" for consumers curious about hemp-derived CBD, CBG, and CBN products. To provide their customers with educational resources and personalized data insights, CBDistillery™ will give thousands of CBD products, free of charge, to individuals who enroll in private studies, called "Pathfinder Missions™", in partnership with Releaf App™.

CBDistillery™ plans to announce up to eight unique Pathfinder Missions™ in 2021 using Releaf App™ technologies, which are mobile and web-based applications used by brands to collect data on the use and performance of cannabis and CBD products. The first CBDistillery™ PathFinder Mission™ is open for enrollment by eligible participants on March 23rd. Participants will answer a series of questions, twice a week, for 60 consecutive days, in order to measure their dosage and overall experience using CBDistillery™ products.

Eligible participants will receive two complimentary CBDistillery™ products - a 1000mg Isolate CBD Oil, and a 1000mg Broad Spectrum CBD Oil. For the first 30 days of the PathFinder Mission™ individuals will answer questions about their use and experience with the Isolate based product. They will then switch the product they are using and answer questions for the last 30 days about their use and experience with the Broad Spectrum product. All individuals who complete the PathFinder Mission™ will receive an exclusive offer from CBDistillery™.

CBDistillery™ and Releaf App™ are currently enrolling individuals on a first come basis until 500 eligible participants are enrolled. Click here , or visit releaf.at/cbdistillerystress , to learn more, sign up, and determine your eligibility.

"At Balanced Health Botanicals, we're invested in bringing efficacy to hemp-derived wellness products through dynamic research-based partnerships. By doing so, we empower and equip consumers with validated and objective data on CBD, CBG, and CBN products which helps the brand earn trust and loyalty in a very competitive industry", says Tony Schwartz, Director of Affiliate and Strategic Partnerships. "We are excited about joining forces with the Releaf App team because they have uniquely established themselves as a streamlined research service provider with exceptional customer service. The opportunity to work with Releaf App as a technology and data provider to identify groundbreaking insights is exciting for everyone at the table."

"CBD brands often struggle to collect real-time, data-backed product insights from their customers. We are excited to help Balanced Health Botanicals collect meaningful data in pursuit of their commitment to advance customer education and improve product innovation." says Keenan Keeling, CEO of MoreBetter Ltd, the company behind Releaf App.

About CBDistillery™

CBDistillery™ was founded in 2016 with the belief that everyone deserves access to high quality, effective, and affordable CBD products. Under that vision, the brand has served over 2 million people in the United States and continues to invest in products with an aim of helping people take back control of their health and wellness.

About Releaf App

MoreBetter (dba Releaf App) is a data insights Software-as-a-Service provider and contract research organization supported by patent-pending technology that collects real world evidence-based outcomes from cannabis & hemp consumers to benefit businesses, medical professionals, researchers, government organizations, and affiliated stakeholders in the cannabis supply chain. MoreBetter uses information collected in Releaf App to provide data-backed insights on seed-to-outcome trends that inform industry best practices and improve the consumer experience.

SOURCE Balanced Health Botanicals