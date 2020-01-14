CBD.market Noticed: Experienced CBD Consumers at a Loss; They Want To Know The Cost of 1mg CBD
The essential characteristic of a CBD product is the amount of CBD used. At this moment, people have difficulties with the choice between the variety of products, mathematical calculations, and the inability to directly compare the price and value of the products.
Jan 14, 2020, 16:26 ET
SAN DIEGO, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With experience, buyers who have appreciated the positive effects of CBD consciously choose products based on the amount of CBD needed for their bodies. Naturally, the cost of a CBD product is determined by the initial cost of 1mg CBD. In addition to the quantity of Cannabidiol in the product, several other important characteristics distinguish a quality product. Among those qualities are: Spectrum, Source of the hemp, Extraction method, Presence of THC, Carrier Oil, Additional elements (like Terpenes, vitamins, etc.) the product contains, Certifications, Packaging materials and quality. Out of all the characteristics listed, none of them play an essential role without taking into account the fundamental element: the amount of CBD within the product and its cost per 1 mg CBD. It is the same as comparing real estate prices to the square footage of a home or the fuel economy of your vehicle to its miles per gallon.
Now the cost of CBD oil offered on the market varies from 1 cent to 30 cents per 1 mg CBD. However, the average price of a high-quality CBD oil product from a trusted brand is about 8 cents/mg CBD. At the same time, the additional convenience in comparison with 1mg CBD is that you can see the benefit of acquiring larger or more concentrated CBD oils. For example, an expensive CBD oil product priced at $200 per bottle with a high concentration of CBD may be significantly more profitable for an experienced buyer than a more affordable, yet less potent, bottle.
The problem is that CBD manufacturers indicate the concentration in different ways. Thus, CBD.market simplifies the choice of CBD products, giving customers guidance and the ability to compare based on general indicators tied to the CBD unit (mg), as well as providing complete information and data of each CBD product.
About CBD.market
CBD.market started out as an opportunity to educate towards and promote a healthy lifestyle. A more natural and holistic way of living is something that we here at CBD.market feel strongly about in the San Diego, California area. The latest research is providing us with all new opportunities to potentially prevent and treat diseases, conditions, and symptoms.
Press Contact:
Alex Malkin
(442) 777-0177
alexmalkin@cbd.market
Website: https://cbd.market
SOURCE CBD.market
Share this article