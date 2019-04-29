cbdMD & BIG3 Announce Official Partnership

As the first CBD company to partner with the BIG3, cbdMD will receive a depth of integrated sponsorship benefits. cbdMD's signature asset is becoming the exclusive jersey patch sponsor on the front of all three jersey versions for all twelve BIG3 teams – thirty-six jerseys in total – to be worn by BIG3 players during all games.

As a player-centric basketball league focused on entertainment, inclusivity and innovation, the BIG3 will kick off its third season in June with several exciting expansion elements. First, all BIG3 games will be broadcast on CBS and CBS Sports Network. Second, the BIG3 will now feature 12 teams, an increase from eight. Third, beginning June 22nd and June 23rd, BIG3 games will take place on two nights per weekend, Saturday and Sunday, instead of one. And, the BIG3 will now visit 18 cities during the 2019 season, up from 10 last season.

"Today is a monumental day for cbdMD, as we continue to add to our list of firsts within the CBD category," said Ken Cohn, Chief Marketing Officer at cbdMD. "Our BIG3 partnership will deliver a massive level of cbdMD brand exposure throughout the summer on CBS and CBS Sports Network, and allow us to reach a large, strategic demographic of consumers. As we continue to witness an increase in interest regarding CBD among both athletes and sports enthusiasts alike, we see the BIG3 as a dynamic, strategic partner for cbdMD and a pathway to engage those who could greatly benefit from CBD."

"Last year, BIG3 became the first professional sports league in the U.S to allow players to use CBD for pain treatment and recovery," said league co-founder Jeff Kwatinetz. "We did this out of compassion for our guys because CBD can help them without enhancing their performance or having an intoxicating effect. It's a win win."

About cbdMD (www.cbdMD.com)

cbdMD, a Level Brands company, offers a comprehensive line of natural, THC-free, hemp-derived CBD oil products made in the US, including tinctures, capsules, gummies, pet products, bath bombs, topicals, and vape oils. As a company committed to the highest standards for CBD sourcing, extraction, and production, cbdMD is for consumers seeking to experience the full benefits of CBD in a safe, convenient, and cost-effective manner. For more information, please visit www.cbdMD.com.

About Level Brands (www.levelbrands.com)

Level Brands owns and operates the nationally recognized consumer cannabidiol (CBD) brand cbdMD, whose current products include CBD gummies, CBD tinctures, CBD topical, CBD bath bombs, CBD oils, and CBD pet products. The Company also operates a licensing and corporate brand management businesses under the kathy ireland® Health & Wellness; Ireland Men One (I'M1), and Encore Endeavor One (EE1) brands, as well as a personal products division Beauty & Pin-Ups.

ABOUT BIG3

BIG3 (BIG3.com) is where basketball superstars play. The premier half-court, 3-on-3 basketball league, BIG3 features many of the greatest, most popular and skilled NBA players of all time. Founded by producer, actor and music legend Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, the BIG3 combines highly competitive, physical, fast basketball and incredible fan experiences.

