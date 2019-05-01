cbdMD and Bubba Watson Announce Official CBD Partnership

On Tuesday, April 30, Watson's official partnership kicked off with a tour of the cbdMD headquarters and lab. Today, Wednesday, May 1, Watson will be present in New York City as the cbdMD stock ticker symbol, on the New York Stock Exchange, officially changes from LEVB to YCBD.

Watson is a 12-time PGA Tour winner, with signature victories at The Masters Tournament in 2012 and 2014. In February 2015, Watson attained a career-high 2nd place in the Official World Golf Ranking. He is currently ranked 18th in the World. "I've personally felt the benefits of cbdMD's products," said Bubba Watson. "cbdMD is the safest on the market and I am proud to partner with them to help millions feel better."

"By joining forces with one of the biggest names in the sport, we're excited to see how the golf community embraces the newfound popularity of CBD," said Caryn Dunayer, President of cbdMD. "We're looking forward to the continued success of Bubba, while educating the public on the many benefits of hemp-derived CBD."

To follow Bubba Watson, visit his Instagram page; for more information about cbdMD, visit www.cbdMD.com.

About cbdMD

cbdMD is a nationally recognized consumer cannabidiol (CBD) brand whose current products include CBD tinctures, CBD gummies, CBD topical, CBD bath bombs, CBD oils, and CBD pet products. The company also operates licensing and corporate brand management businesses as well as the products division.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ''should,'' ''may,'' ''intends,'' ''anticipates,'' ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''projects,'' ''forecasts,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' and ''proposes.'' These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" in Level Brands, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 12, 2018 and our other filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Level Brands, Inc. and are difficult to predict. Level Brands, Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Public Relations:

Danielle Crary

danielle@cbdMD.com

Investors:

RedChip Companies

Dave Gentry, 407-491-4498

dave@redchip.com

SOURCE cbdMD

Related Links

http://www.cbdMD.com

