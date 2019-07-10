cbdMD Announces Official CBD Partnership with Olympic Athletes: Lolo Jones and Kerri Walsh Jennings

American hurdler and bobsledder Lolo Jones, a three-time Olympian and three-time World Champion, is preparing for the 2020 Track and Field Olympic trials. Jones is a part of an elite group of athletes who have competed in both the Summer and Winter Olympic Games. "I've always worked hard to take care of my body and be in the best shape possible," said Lolo Jones. "I've integrated cbdMD products into my daily routine, noticed the change in my recovery speed, and am proud to partner with them to educate others about my experience."

Kerri Walsh Jennings, the most decorated Beach Volleyball Olympian of all time, is also preparing for the 2020 Olympic trials. She recently won the FIVB World Tour giving her a total of 56 gold medals. She credits much of her continued success to proper sleep and preparation. "As a mother, I'm a big fan of sleep," said Kerri Walsh Jennings. "Implementing cbdMD's CBD PM into my routine has improved my sleep and I definitely see a change in my overall well-being. I'm excited for our partnership!"

"Kerri and Lolo are two legends in their respective sports," said Caryn Dunayer, Co-founder and President of cbdMD. "Competing at the highest level takes an enormous toll on one's body. We're humbled they've entrusted cbdMD with part of their training and recovery process, and can't wait to support Lolo and Kerri on their journey to the 2020 Olympics. Thank you to Peter Raskin and his entire team for such an amazing opportunity."

To follow Lolo Jones, visit her Instagram page. To follow Kerri Walsh Jennings, visit her Instagram page. To learn more about cbdMD and their comprehensive line of USA organically grown, THC-free CBD products, please visit: www.cbdmd.com

About cbdMD

cbdMD is a nationally recognized consumer cannabidiol (CBD) brand whose current products include CBD tinctures, CBD gummies, CBD topicals, CBD bath bombs, CBD vape oils, and CBD pet products. The company also operates licensing and corporate brand management businesses, as well as the products division.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ''should,'' ''may,'' ''intends,'' ''anticipates,'' ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''projects,'' ''forecasts,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' and ''proposes.'' These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" in cbdMD, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 12, 2018, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2019, as filed with the SEC on May 15, 2019, and our other filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of cbdMD, Inc. and are difficult to predict. cbdMD, Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Public Relations:

pr@cbdMD.com

Investors:

RedChip Companies

Dave Gentry, 407-491-4498

dave@redchip.com

SOURCE cbdMD

Related Links

http://www.cbdmd.com

