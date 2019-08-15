cbdMD Announces Official CBD Partnership with Reigning UFC Heavyweight World Champion Daniel "DC" Cormier

Cormier, a former Olympian, is the first UFC fighter to hold the lightweight championship and heavyweight championship belts simultaneously. A fan favorite, Cormier is known for finishing fights strong, with only one loss in his professional career.

"Daniel Cormier is the epitome of a champion in and out of the cage," said Hans Molenkamp, representative of cbdMD. "His devotion to the sport is unprecedented and his commitment to the companies he represents are superlative. The addition of DC to the elite cbdMD roster shows his commitment in utilizing the benefits and advancement of CBD."

"DC is an elite athlete," said Caryn Dunayer, President of cbdMD. "His life story shows that he's a warrior, and he can conquer any obstacle that comes his way. We're excited to join him as he continues on the journey to strengthen his legacy, and we will all be rooting for him this Saturday as he defends his title."

"I'm so thankful to be advancing my relationship with such a great company and elated to be a part of such a fantastic team," said Cormier.

To learn more about Cormier, visit his Instagram or Twitter . To learn more about cbdMD and their comprehensive line of premium, THC-free CBD oil products, please visit www.cbdmd.com or follow cbdMD on Instagram and Facebook .

About cbdMD

cbdMD is a nationally recognized consumer cannabidiol (CBD) brand whose current products include CBD tinctures, CBD gummies, CBD topicals, CBD bath bombs, CBD vape oils, and CBD pet products.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ''should,'' ''may,'' ''intends,'' ''anticipates,'' ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''projects,'' ''forecasts,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' and ''proposes.'' These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" in cbdMD, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 12, 2018, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2019, as filed with the SEC on May 15, 2019, and our other filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of cbdMD, Inc. and are difficult to predict. cbdMD, Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

PR:

PR@cbdMD.com

Investors:

cbdMD

John Weston, 704-249-9515

john.weston@cbdmd.com

SOURCE cbdMD

Related Links

https://www.cbdmd.com

