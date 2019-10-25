cbdMD Announces Official Partnership with Monster Energy Supercross and the Monster Energy Cup

"We're excited to be the first motorsport to have an exclusive deal within the CBD category," said Jason Bitsoff, SVP of Global Sponsorship for Feld Entertainment. "Supercross is leading the way in the motorsports industry and we're always looking at partners that are also category leaders."

cbdMD sponsors an array of professional athletes that cover a broad spectrum of sports, from pro surfing, beach volleyball, golf and tennis, to MMA and many of the athletes competing in the Monster Energy Cup. The invite-only race features a $1 million purse, the largest prize in motorcycle racing and attracts the elite of the sport both on and off the track. The Monster Energy Cup featured an iconic in-seating track section dubbed the cbdMD skyhook.

"Stemming from an amazing partnership with Chad [Reed] to a category exclusive partnership with Feld, we're excited to expand our relationships with Chad, Monster Energy Supercross, and their respective fans," said Caryn Dunayer, President cbdMD. "As the first televised motorsport to allow on-track branding within the category, the partnership is nothing short of a huge success and a massive step forward for our entire industry. We couldn't have done it without the help of Chad and his wife, Ellie."

About the Monster Energy Cup:

The Monster Energy Cup is an annual showcase of the world's top Supercross athletes in a one-night-only battle for the coveted Monster Energy Cup trophy and the shot at winning $1 million, the largest prize in motorcycle racing. Unlike any other race, the Monster Energy Cup challenges racers in their fight for victory with three, 10-Lap Main Events on a custom-designed track, inspired by 5-time Monster Energy Supercross Champion Ricky Carmichael. The Monster Energy Cup posts a $250,000 purse, with the winner guaranteed to walk away with a $100,000 check, and any rider who wins all three Main Events will take home $1 million.

About Feld Entertainment, Inc.:

Feld Entertainment® is the worldwide leader in producing and presenting live touring family entertainment experiences that bring people together and uplift the human spirit. Properties include Monster Jam®, Monster Energy Supercross, Disney On Ice, Disney Live!, Marvel Universe LIVE!, Sesame Street Live!, Jurassic World Live Tour and DreamWorks Trolls The Experience. Across the brand portfolio, Feld Entertainment has entertained millions of families in more than 75 countries and on six continents. Visit feldentertainment.com for more information.

About cbdMD:

cbdMD, Inc. is a nationally recognized consumer cannabidiol (CBD) brand whose current products include CBD tinctures, CBD gummies, CBD topicals, CBD bath bombs, and CBD pet products. cbdMD is also the proud partner with the BIG3 Basketball League, Barstool Sports, Bellator MMA, Life Time, Inc. and Nitro Circus. cbdMD has one of the largest rosters of professional sports athletes who are part of "Team cbdMD." To learn more about cbdMD and our comprehensive line of over 100 SKUs of U.S. produced, THC-free CBD products, please visit: www.cbdmd.com or follow cbdMD on Instagram and Facebook or visit one of the 3,000 retail outlets that carry cbdMD products.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ''should,'' ''may,'' ''intends,'' ''anticipates,'' ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''projects,'' ''forecasts,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' and ''proposes.'' These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including, but not limited our ability to, our ability to expand our sales of our CBD products through our partnership with Monster Energy Supercross and Monster Energy Cup, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" in cbdMD, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 12, 2018, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2019, as filed with the SEC on May 15, 2019, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2019 as filed with the SEC on August 14, 2019 and our other filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of cbdMD, Inc. and are difficult to predict. cbdMD, Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law. The information which appears on our websites and our social media platforms, including, but not limited to, Instagram and Facebook, is not part of this press release. The information which appears on Monster Energy Supercross or the Monster Energy Cup's website and its social media platforms is not part of this press release.

