cbdMD Announces Partnership with Ultra Sport Europe in the U.K. and Ireland

As one of the industry's leading CBD brands, cbdMD has a unique approach separating themselves from many others in the space. Partnering with professional athletes across multiple disciplines and large scale-sponsorships are key for brand expansion and recognition across an increasingly saturated CBD landscape. This is yet another victory for cbdMD in their expansion efforts to continue offering premium CBD products to the masses.

One of the main focuses for cbdMD is within the sporting industries; from motocross and golf to yoga and football, and everything in between. The brand boasts some of the biggest names in the sporting world on its roster including Michael Bisping, Bubba Watson, Chad Reed, Flex Lewis, Ken Block, Lolo Jones, Steve Smith Sr., Austin Keen, Kerri Walsh Jennings, and Ryan Sheckler, just to name a few.

Taking the highest-quality hemp, combined with the industry's most sophisticated manufacturing techniques, is what ensures all cbdMD products are of the absolute highest quality. With close attention to detail from seed to self, cbdMD takes pride in providing transparency, innovation, and customer satisfaction in a rapidly expanding industry.

"We always look for a point of difference when considering a new brand," says Gordon Way, of Ultra Sport EU. "There are few that actually meet our criteria but cbdMD, for us, is a no-brainer. Of course, we were intrigued by the fact that they're the first CBD Company to be listed publicly on the New York Stock Exchange, but what impressed us the most was their approach to manufacturing and product development. Of course, it also helps that their target audience is right in our area of expertise. It's a natural fit."

"We've placed a strong focus on education and awareness, and that's what's helped us break apart from the pack," said Caryn Dunayer, President of cbdMD. "We're dedicated to perfecting our products and offering our consumers the best, at a price everyone can afford. Partnering with Ultra Sport EU is exciting on many fronts. They've dominated distribution in the athletic space throughout a good portion of Europe and their core values and direction align very closely with ours."

Ultra Sport EU is a specialist sports distributor selling to retailers around the U.K., Ireland, and beyond. Operating out of its headquarters in Castle Donington, they serve independent and chain retailers of all sizes.

Thierry Way (T) will be taking responsibility for cbdMD. "This is a great proposition for our retailers and our athletes alike. We're inviting anyone interested to get in touch – whatever market, whatever sport, there is a great opportunity to bring your customers and followers a safe, premium quality, CBD product."

If you are interested in finding out more about cbdMD, please visit www.cbdMD.com . For more information about Ultra Sport EU, please visit www.ultrasporteu.com

About cbdMD

cbdMD is a nationally recognized consumer cannabidiol (CBD) brand whose current products include CBD tinctures, CBD gummies, CBD topicals, CBD bath bombs, CBD vape oils, and CBD pet products.

