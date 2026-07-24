cbdMD Supports the Bipartisan Lawful Hemp Protection Act to Protect Consumers and Full-Spectrum CBD Access

Company backs the Barr-Craig framework and the administration's call to fix the federal hemp definition before the November deadline

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD), a leader in hemp-derived wellness, today announced its support for the bipartisan Lawful Hemp Protection Act, introduced July 21 by Rep. Andy Barr (R-KY) and Rep. Angie Craig (D-MN). The legislation would establish a long-term federal regulatory framework for hemp-derived products while preserving consumer access to lawful products. The Company also expressed support for the Administration's call to address the federal hemp definition through pending budget legislation.

The legislation comes at a pivotal time for the U.S. hemp industry. Under Section 781 of the Fiscal Year 2026 appropriations law, the federal definition of hemp is scheduled to narrow on November 12, 2026. Without congressional action, many lawful full-spectrum CBD and hemp wellness products could be removed from the marketplace. The Lawful Hemp Protection Act would repeal that provision and replace it with a durable, science-based framework.

The bipartisan sponsorship reflects a growing consensus that responsible regulation, rather than prohibition, is the appropriate path forward for the hemp industry. The bill would establish FDA oversight for hemp-derived products, with mandatory third-party testing, transparent labeling, a 21-and-over age requirement, and domestic sourcing, while targeting the synthetic intoxicants that have drawn scrutiny to the category.

Specifically, cbdMD supports a federal framework that:

Protects access to responsibly manufactured full-spectrum CBD

Requires independent testing and accurate labeling

Establishes clear manufacturing and marketing standards, including limits on youth-focused marketing

Prevents youth access through a 21-and-over requirement

Restricts synthetic and artificially modified cannabinoids

Preserves lawful interstate commerce for compliant products

cbdMD also welcomed the Office of Management and Budget's recent call for Congress to update the hemp definition through the funding process, which the company believes could provide relief before the November deadline if enacted.

As one of the nation's longest-standing hemp-derived CBD companies, cbdMD believes a consistent federal regulatory framework would significantly benefit consumers and responsible businesses alike by improving consumer confidence, strengthening safety standards, and providing greater certainty for manufacturers and retailers.

"Reps. Barr and Craig have demonstrated bipartisan leadership by advancing a practical regulatory framework for hemp-derived products," said Ronan Kennedy, Chief Executive Officer of cbdMD. "Responsible companies have long supported clear federal standards that protect consumers, promote product quality, and distinguish compliant hemp products from illicit synthetic intoxicants. We encourage Congress to act before the November implementation deadline."

About cbdMD, Inc.

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD) is a Charlotte, North Carolina-based hemp-derived wellness company committed to safe, high-quality, science-backed products. Its family of brands includes cbdMD, cbdMD Science, Bluebird Botanicals, Paw CBD, Oasis, and ATRx Labs. For more information, visit cbdMD.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements regarding pending legislation, regulatory developments, and their potential impact on the company are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the outcome of the legislative and regulatory processes described above and risks disclosed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Actual results may differ materially. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

Contacts

cbdMD, Inc.

Ronan Kennedy

Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

(704) 445-3064

SOURCE cbdMD, Inc.