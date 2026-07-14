cbdMD's Oasis Brand Partners with Mexcor to Launch Into South Carolina

Hemp-derived THC beverages, including the new zero-proof Mixer, roll out to liquor retailers statewide

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD) today announced that its Oasis line of hemp-derived beverages is now available in South Carolina through a new distribution agreement with Morales Beverage Group, South Carolina, a leading beverage statewide alcohol distributor. The agreement places Oasis products on liquor store shelves across the state, giving South Carolina consumers direct access to the brand at established retail destinations.

The rollout includes the the full Oasis portfolio, featuring the brand's newest release, the zero proof spirit style Mixer, a spirit-style hemp-derived beverage designed for consumers looking for a versatile option for cocktails and mixed drinks. Oasis products are now stocked at retailers throughout South Carolina, including Frugal MacDoogal, one of the Carolinas' best-known beverage destinations.

"South Carolina is an important market for Oasis, and Mexcor is the right partner to help us reach consumers where they already shop for spirits, wine, and beer," said Ronan Kennedy, CEO of cbdMD. "Getting Oasis, and especially Mixer, onto liquor store shelves alongside traditional beverage alcohol is exactly the kind of placement that introduces the brand to a broader audience."

"Its always a challenge as a distributor to make decisions on what new products to bring to the market. The team at Herbal Oasis made it very easy. A well-established company from the Carolinas, proven sales in other markets, and quality and innovation that is out pacing the industry. It was an easy yes! I'm very excited to be representing this brand in the state of South Carolina", said Adam Howard, General Manager of MGB South Carolina.

Placing Oasis within the established liquor retail channel reflects the brand's strategy of meeting adult consumers in familiar shopping environments and positioning hemp-derived beverages as an approachable option within the broader beverage category. Mexcor's distribution network and retail relationships across South Carolina provide a foundation for expanding availability over time.

Oasis products are crafted to quality and testing standards consistent with cbdMD's broader commitment to transparency and responsible product development. All Oasis products are intended for adults of legal purchasing age.

About cbdMD, Inc.

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD) is a consumer wellness company building a multi-brand platform across hemp-derived wellness, beverages, pet wellness, botanical wellness, and related consumer categories. Its portfolio includes cbdMD, Paw CBD, Oasis, and Bluebird Botanicals. For more information, visit www.cbdmd.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding product distribution, retail availability, market expansion, consumer demand, and the Company's beverage strategy. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks related to distribution and retail relationships, evolving federal and state regulation of hemp-derived products, the Company's ability to maintain regulatory compliance, and other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contacts

cbdMD, Inc.

Ronan Kennedy

Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

(704) 445-3064

SOURCE cbdMD, Inc.