cbdMD Appoints Wade Brown Chief Marketing Officer

Veteran consumer-wellness growth operator to lead multi-brand expansion across DTC, Amazon, retail, and new categories

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD), one of the nation's leading and most trusted cannabinoid wellness companies and operator of the cbdMD, Bluebird Botanicals, and Paw CBD brands, along with its THC beverage brand Oasis, today announced the appointment of Wade Brown as Chief Marketing Officer.

Brown joined cbdMD in March 2025 and has been central to stabilizing the Company's brand portfolio and supporting its acquisition of Bluebird Botanicals. Most recently, cbdMD reported 19% year-over-year and 12% sequential revenue growth, supported by continued momentum in its core brands and the integration of Bluebird.

Prior to joining cbdMD, Brown held senior marketing and growth leadership roles across a range of consumer brands, including NatureWise, Vanity Planet, Inc Authority (prior to its acquisition by LegalZoom), First Tactical, Noble Outfitters, and Kevin's Naturals. His experience spans dietary supplements, beauty, online services, and omnichannel CPG, with deep expertise in ecommerce, Amazon, performance marketing, and brand portfolio growth.

"Wade has been instrumental in stabilizing our brands and bringing discipline to our marketing," said Ronan Kennedy, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of cbdMD. "He's an operator, not just a marketer. Wade understands DTC, Amazon, retail, creative, CRM, and customer acquisition. As we sharpen our focus on health and wellness, his experience scaling consumer brands within and beyond hemp will be key to driving our next phase of growth."

As Chief Marketing Officer, Brown will report to the CEO and lead marketing and commercial growth across cbdMD's portfolio, including cbdMD, Paw CBD, Oasis, Bluebird Botanicals, and future brands. Spanning brand strategy, DTC and marketplace execution, retail and wholesale support, creative, CRM and retention, and product-launch strategy. His appointment supports cbdMD's evolution into a broader multi-brand wellness platform across CBD, pet, botanical, and functional wellness and adjacent consumer health categories, including the Company's clinical healthcare channel for hemp-derived cannabinoid products in value-based Medicare models.

"cbdMD has built real trust and a loyal customer base," said Brown. "CBD and hemp wellness remain a strong foundation, but the bigger opportunity is a multi-brand consumer wellness platform. Built on clear positioning, disciplined execution, and modern growth systems across DTC, Amazon, retail, and CRM. My focus is building that operating system and creating lasting value for our customers and shareholders."

About cbdMD, Inc.

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD) is one of the leading and most highly trusted and recognized cannabidiol (CBD) brands with a comprehensive line of U.S. produced THC-free1 CBD products and an array of Farm Bill compliant Delta 9 products. To learn more about cbdMD as well as our other brands, please visit www.cbdmd.com, www.pawcbd.com, www.ATRxLabs.com, www.bluebirdbotanicals.com, or www.herbaloasis.com, follow cbdMD on Instagram and Facebook, or visit one of the thousands of retail outlets that carry cbdMD's products.

1THC-free is defined as below the level of detection using validated scientific analytical methods.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expect," "intend," "will," "anticipate," "believe," "position," "look to," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's strategy, expansion beyond hemp into broader health and wellness categories, anticipated growth, the expected contributions of its leadership team, and its clinical healthcare and other initiatives. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

Contacts

cbdMD, Inc.

Ronan Kennedy

Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

(704) 445-3064

SOURCE cbdMD, Inc.