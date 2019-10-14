cbdMD Auctions Rallycross Driver Steve Arpin's Fire Suit to Benefit Breast Cancer Research

Arpin closed the 2019 Americas Rallycross season on the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on October 6, tying a season-best result with second place. His #00 cbdMD Ford Fiesta was wrapped in a bright pink hue to promote breast cancer awareness with a fire suit to match. Following the race, Arpin's team donated the fire suit to cbdMD as an auction item that will be given to the highest online bidder. cbdMD has chosen Carolina Breast Friends, a foundation whose mission is to provide resources and education through fellowship and mentoring during any stage of the breast cancer journey, to receive 100 percent of the money received from the fire suit auction.

Arpin's fire suit can be found by visiting this live auction website here.

"It was extra special to run so strong on a weekend where we honored breast cancer survivors and raised awareness with an extra splash of pink on our cbdMD paint scheme," said Steve Arpin. "I'm honored to be able to donate my fire suit for this charitable cause."

"We have always been extremely proud to have Steve as a part of Team cbdMD," said Caryn Dunayer, President of cbdMD. "To have him donate his suit for cbdMD to give to Carolina Breast Friends shows just how charitable and generous he really is."

To learn more about ARX, please visit their website . For more information on premium, THC-free CBD products from cbdMD, please visit www.cbdmd.com or follow them on Facebook , Twitter , or Instagram .

About cbdMD

cbdMD, Inc. is a nationally recognized consumer cannabidiol (CBD) brand whose current products include CBD tinctures, CBD gummies, CBD topicals, CBD bath bombs, and CBD pet products. cbdMD is also the proud partner with the BIG3 Basketball League, Barstool Sports, Bellator MMA, Life Time, Inc. and Nitro Circus. cbdMD has one of the largest rosters of professional sports athletes who are part of "Team cbdMD." To learn more about cbdMD and our comprehensive line of over 100 SKUs of U.S. produced, THC-free CBD products, please visit: www.cbdmd.com or visit one of our 3,000 retail outlets that carry cbdMD products.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ''should,'' ''may,'' ''intends,'' ''anticipates,'' ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''projects,'' ''forecasts,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' and ''proposes.'' These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including, but not limited to, our ability to expand our sales of our CBD products, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" in cbdMD, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 12, 2018, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2019, as filed with the SEC on May 15, 2019, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2019 as filed with the SEC on August 14, 2019 and our other filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of cbdMD, Inc. and are difficult to predict. cbdMD, Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law. The information which appears on our websites and our social media platforms, including, but not limited to, Instagram and Facebook, is not part of this press release.

PR:

PR@cbdMD.com

1 (800) 973-3984

Investors:

cbdMD

John Weston, 704-249-9515

john.weston@cbdmd.com

SOURCE cbdMD

Related Links

https://www.cbdmd.com/

