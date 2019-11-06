cbdMD Becomes Official CBD Partner of Skatepark of Tampa

During its 26-year existence, SPoT has become the most recognized skatepark in the world for producing events that are considered the most watched in the sport. The annual Tampa Am and Tampa Pro contests are some of the most highly regarded events in skateboarding and draw thousands of spectators, athletes and viewers from around the world. In addition to its success in Tampa, SPoT has expanded globally via its Damn Am Series, the premier global amateur skateboarding contest series.

With the announcement of this partnership, skaters and bikers can expect to find cbdMD branded presence throughout SPoT and will be able to purchase CBD products inside their retail store. cbdMD will also activate at both Tampa Am in 2019 and at Tampa Pro in 2020, where fans can visit the cbdMD display for samples of their premium, THC-free CBD oil products, get exclusive cbdMD gear, and learn more about the beneficial properties of CBD.

“For decades, SPoT has been regarded as one of the most prolific skateparks ever built,” said cbdMD President Caryn Dunayer. “Brian’s a legend in the sport and one of the most passionate and iconic innovators I’ve had the privilege of working alongside. The partnership provides a unique platform to continue our mission educating both amateur and professional athletes as well as their fans on the many benefits of CBD.”

"We are stoked to partner with a company that takes its product as seriously as we take skateboarding," said Brian Schaefer, Skatepark of Tampa Founder. "cbdMD is a pioneering company run by and founded by great people who are focused on quality."

About Skatepark of Tampa

Founded in 1993, Skatepark of Tampa (SPoT) is the world's longest operating private indoor skatepark. SPoT is also a leading online retailer and full-service production company specializing in the management of the most authentic events in skateboarding. Famous for hosting the annual Tampa Pro and Tampa Am, SPoT has taken that success around the world via its Damn Am Series, the premier global amateur contest series. To learn more about SPoT, visit their website , or follow their social media platforms on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

About cbdMD

cbdMD, Inc. is a nationally recognized consumer cannabidiol (CBD) brand whose current products include CBD tinctures, CBD gummies, CBD topicals, CBD bath bombs, and CBD pet products. cbdMD is also the proud partner of the BIG3 Basketball League, Barstool Sports, Bellator MMA, Life Time, Inc., and Nitro Circus. cbdMD has one of the largest rosters of professional sports athletes who are part of "Team cbdMD." To learn more about cbdMD and our comprehensive line of over 100 SKUs of USA produced, THC-free CBD products, please visit: www.cbdmd.com or follow cbdMD on Instagram and Facebook , or visit one of the 3,000 retail outlets that carry cbdMD products.

