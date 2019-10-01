cbdMD Becomes Official CBD Partner of Three Major Podcasts

The Joe Rogan Experience was named the second-most downloaded Apple Podcast of 2018. With millions of downloads per month and over 1.4 billion views on YouTube, the show consistently ranks in the top five for Apple podcast downloads. Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard won the "Breakout Podcast" award at the 2019 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards. Often found ranked in the top 50 for Apple podcasts, the show was the No. 1 most-downloaded new show on Apple Podcasts in 2018. Your Mom's House , hosted by married comedic duo Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitzky, was nominated for the Stitcher Radio Comedy Award. The show has over 81 million views on YouTube, and is a top-rated show on Apple Podcasts.

"All three of these shows are giants in their own right," said Ken Cohn, Chief Marketing Officer of cbdMD. "They approach topics in their own way that clearly connects with a massive, receptive audience. By working with these podcasts, our goal is to be able to engage with those audiences and show how CBD is useful for a wholesome wellness regimen."

About cbdMD

cbdMD, Inc. is a nationally recognized consumer cannabidiol (CBD) brand whose current products include CBD tinctures, CBD gummies, CBD topicals, CBD bath bombs, and CBD pet products. cbdMD is also the proud partner with the Big 3 Basketball League, Barstool Sports, Bellator MMA, (a subsidiary of Viacom:NASDAQ:VIA), LifeTime and Nitro Circus. To learn more about cbdMD, Inc. and our comprehensive line of over 100 SKU's of U.S. produced, THC-free CBD products, please visit: www.cbdmd.com or follow cbdMD on Instagram and Facebook or visit one of the 3,000 retail outlets that carry cbdMD products.

