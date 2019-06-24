cbdMD Becomes the Official CBD Partner of Bellator MMA

As part of the partnership – which began at Bellator 222 in New York City – cbdMD will receive a depth of integrated partnership assets, including category exclusive branding inside the Bellator cage, to promote cbdMD.

"We're excited to have our company represented in the cage alongside some of the fiercest competitors on the planet" said Caryn Dunayer, President of cbdMD. "Our partnership with Bellator and Viacom/Paramount will facilitate a unique opportunity to educate athletes and fans about the many benefits of CBD. We believe we've started a lasting relationship that will help push both industries into the future."

"I am pleased to welcome cbdMD to the Bellator family," said Bellator President Scott Coker. "As the sport of MMA continues to evolve, teaming up with innovative partners is equally important, and they are leading the way in a rapidly growing industry. I want to thank Hans Molenkamp, as well as the entire team at cbdMD for this great opportunity, and I look forward to their integration into the Bellator brand and introducing them to our passionate fans."

Bellator is comprised of an executive team that includes top industry professionals in television production, live event coordination, fighter development/relations, venue procurement, sponsorship creation/development, international licensing, marketing, advertising, publicity, and commission relations. Bellator is based in Hollywood, Calif. and is owned by entertainment giant Viacom, home to the world's premier entertainment brands that connect with audiences through compelling content across television, motion picture, online, and mobile platforms.

For more information about Bellator, please visit Bellator.com . To learn more about cbdMD and their comprehensive line of U.S. organically grown, THC-free CBD products, please visit: www.cbdmd.com .

About cbdMD

cbdMD is a nationally recognized consumer cannabidiol (CBD) brand whose current products include CBD tinctures, CBD gummies, CBD topicals, CBD bath bombs, CBD vape oils, and CBD pet products. The company also operates licensing and corporate brand management businesses, as well as the products division.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ''should,'' ''may,'' ''intends,'' ''anticipates,'' ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''projects,'' ''forecasts,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' and ''proposes.'' These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" in cbdMD, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 12, 2018, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2019 as filed with the SEC on May 15, 2019, and our other filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of cbdMD, Inc. and are difficult to predict. cbdMD, Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

cbdMD

Public Relations:

Dillon Kivo

dillon.kivo@cbdMD.com



1 (800) 973-3984

info@cbdMD.com

Investors:

RedChip Companies

Dave Gentry, 407-491-4498

dave@redchip.com

Bellator MMA

Public Relations:

Ryan Grab

ryan.grab@bellator.com

SOURCE Bellator MMA

Related Links

http://www.Bellator.com

