cbdMD Celebrates Inaugural National CBD Month as Official Founder

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- cbdMD, Inc. a nationally recognized consumer cannabidiol (CBD) brand (NYSE American: YCBD), and the Registrar at National Day Calendar, have declared January as "National CBD Month."

As the popularity of CBD continues to rise, millions of Americans are educating themselves on the prospective properties of CBD and how it can complement their everyday health and wellness routines. With a versatile array of CBD products to choose from, including tinctures, capsules, topicals, bath bombs, and a full pet product line up, cbdMD helps consumers experience which CBD application and regimen works best for their specific needs.

"National CBD Month is the perfect time to try CBD, especially for those who haven't before," said Ken Cohn, Chief Marketing Officer of cbdMD. "We believe in educating our consumers on not only what CBD is and how to introduce it into your daily lives, but also what to look for when researching trustworthy brands. We truly believe our product line at cbdMD is second to none, and we invite everyone to discover what truly superior CBD can do for them."

About cbdMD

cbdMD, Inc. is a nationally recognized consumer cannabidiol (CBD) brand whose current products include CBD tinctures, CBD gummies, CBD topicals, CBD bath bombs, and CBD pet products. cbdMD is also a proud partner of Bellator MMA, Life Time, Inc., and Supercross and has one of the largest rosters of professional sports athletes who are part of "Team cbdMD." To learn more about cbdMD and our comprehensive line of over 100 SKUs of U.S. produced, THC-free CBD products, please visit: www.cbdmd.com or follow cbdMD on Instagram and Facebook , or visit one of the 4,000 retail outlets that carry cbdMD products.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ''should,'' ''may,'' ''intends,'' ''anticipates,'' ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''projects,'' ''forecasts,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' and ''proposes.'' These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including, but not limited to, our ability to expand the sales of our CBD products through our partnerships, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" in cbdMD, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 12, 2018, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2019, as filed with the SEC on May 15, 2019, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2019, as filed with the SEC on August 14, 2019, and our other filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of cbdMD, Inc. and are difficult to predict. cbdMD, Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law. The information which appears on our websites and our social media platforms, including, but not limited to, Instagram and Facebook, is not part of this press release.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

cbdMD PR

PR@cbdMD.com

1 (800) 973-3984

Investors:

John Weston

john.weston@cbdmd.com

704-249-9515

SOURCE cbdMD, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.cbdmd.com

