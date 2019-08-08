cbdMD Celebrates National CBD Day as Official Founder

CBD is a non-intoxicating cannabinoid derived from the hemp plant. The properties of the plant have been used for centuries among ancient civilizations. In modern day, consumers use CBD for a wide range of wellness applications. Research is ongoing, but there have been many promising studies and testimonies from people around the world, making CBD one of the most sought after natural compounds.

"It's amazing to see what can happen in a year," said Caryn Dunayer, President of cbdMD. "Since founding this day in 2018, the increase in consumer awareness and overall reception to CBD has been incredible. In such an explosive and dynamic industry, our mission is simple—education."

Interest in CBD has surged over recent years; so much so that leading cannabis industry analyst, The Brightfield Group, expects the market could hit nearly $24 billion by 2022 after being valued at $620 million in the United States in 2018. Professional sports leagues, like the BIG3 and Bellator MMA, allow their athletes to use CBD products, specifically cbdMD, for recovery and overall wellness. Nursing homes, traditional medical practitioners, and many non-profit organizations have also embraced CBD.

cbdMD encourages everyone to participate in National CBD Day by researching which CBD products are right for you along with which companies offer full transparency.

National CBD Day, in conjunction with National Hemp Day (February 4th), was created to bring awareness to the benefits hemp-derived CBD brings to a multitude of people each year. To learn more about cbdMD and their comprehensive line of U.S. grown, THC-free CBD oil products, please visit: www.cbdmd.com .

About cbdMD

cbdMD is a nationally recognized consumer cannabidiol (CBD) brand whose current products include CBD tinctures, CBD gummies, CBD topicals, CBD bath bombs, CBD vape oils, and CBD pet products.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ''should,'' ''may,'' ''intends,'' ''anticipates,'' ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''projects,'' ''forecasts,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' and ''proposes.'' These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" in cbdMD, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 12, 2018, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2019, as filed with the SEC on May 15, 2019, and our other filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of cbdMD, Inc. and are difficult to predict. cbdMD, Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

