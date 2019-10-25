cbdMD Continues to Celebrate Save Mart Partnership with Appearance by Daniel Cormier

The new Save Mart store, located at the corner of Oakdale Rd. and Sylvan Ave., is the first Save Mart to provide a full wellness program offering a variety of CBD products to their customers. With 26 different cbdMD products available for purchase, customers can choose from a wide array of tinctures, topicals, capsules, bath bombs and Paw CBD pet products.

"We're excited to be back in Modesto to continue educating cbdMD consumers and supporting our dynamic relationship with Save Mart," said Pancho Mangual, EVP, Sales and Expansion for cbdMD.

cbdMD encourages patrons to attend the product demonstration from 1pm-5pm PST at the new Save Mart located at 3401 Oakdale Road, Modesto, CA 95357. Daniel Cormier will be available for a fan meet and greet from 2pm to 4pm PST.

About The Save Mart Companies

Based in the heart of the Central Valley, The Save Mart Companies is committed to sourcing a wide variety of local products to communities throughout California and Northern Nevada. The company operates 207 traditional and price impact stores under the banners of Save Mart, Lucky, and FoodMaxx. In addition to its retail operation, the company also operates Smart Refrigerated Transport and is a partner in Super Store Industries (SSI), which owns and operates a distribution center in Lathrop and the Sunnyside Farms dairy processing plant in Turlock. For more information on the company, visit: www.TheSaveMartCompanies.com.

About cbdMD

cbdMD, Inc. is a nationally recognized consumer cannabidiol (CBD) brand whose current products include CBD tinctures, CBD gummies, CBD topicals, CBD bath bombs, and CBD pet products. cbdMD is also the proud partner with the BIG3 Basketball League, Barstool Sports, Bellator MMA, Life Time, Inc. and Nitro Circus. cbdMD has one of the largest rosters of professional sports athletes who are part of "Team cbdMD." To learn more about cbdMD and our comprehensive line of over 100 SKUs of U.S. produced, THC-free CBD products, please visit: www.cbdmd.com or follow cbdMD on Instagram and Facebook or visit one of the 3,000 retail outlets that carry cbdMD products.

