cbdMD, Inc. Deepens Commitment to Charitable Organizations

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- cbdMD, Inc., a nationally recognized consumer cannabidiol (CBD) brand (NYSE American: YCBD), will partner with three additional charities, The Sheckler Foundation, The Steve Smith Family Foundation, and Inspire the Fire, throughout the month of September to raise money to better their respective foundations.

"We learned about these events through our amazing Team cbdMD athletes," said Caryn Dunayer, President of cbdMD. "They're each well-known in their respective communities for giving back, and it's one of the core reasons we initially became partners. We value community, the act of giving back, and educating others to create better, happier, and healthier lives."

The 12th Annual Ryan Sheckler - Oakley Golf Tournament & Gala will take place on September 7th and 8th at Monarch Beach Resort & Golf Links in Dana Point, CA. The two-day event will benefit the Sheckler Foundation's "Be the Change" initiative. The Foundation, founded in 2008, was created to empower children and injured action sports athletes across America. cbdMD will provide golfers and attendees premium CBD oil products formulated to support healthy lifestyles, from tee to green.

The Steve Smith Family Foundation's Tee Up for Health will take place on September 9th at Top Golf in Charlotte, NC. Funds from this event will benefit the Smith Family Wellness Center, a clinic that offers families affordable, safe, and holistic medical care and counseling services. The foundation, established in 2013, is dedicated to promoting family health and wellness, and the awareness and prevention of domestic violence. cbdMD will sponsor the VIP lounge where guests will receive cbdMD products.

The Inspire the Fire Fall Ball , in partnership with Team cbdMD athlete Jonathan Stewart, will take place September 27th at the Ritz Carlton Urban Gardens in Charlotte, NC. The funds raised from the event will go towards Inspire the Fire, an organization that provides students with coaching in artistic development, life skills, and community engagement by giving them an artistic major of concentration.

To learn more about cbdMD and their comprehensive line of premium, THC-free CBD oil products, please visit www.cbdmd.com or follow cbdMD on Instagram and Facebook .

About cbdMD

cbdMD is a nationally recognized consumer cannabidiol (CBD) brand whose current products include CBD tinctures, CBD gummies, CBD topicals, CBD bath bombs, CBD vape oils, and CBD pet products.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ''should,'' ''may,'' ''intends,'' ''anticipates,'' ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''projects,'' ''forecasts,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' and ''proposes.'' These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" in cbdMD, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 12, 2018, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q/A for the period ended December 31, 2018, as filed with the SEC on April 26, 2019, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2019, as filed with the SEC on May 15, 2019, and our other filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of cbdMD, Inc. and are difficult to predict. cbdMD, Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

