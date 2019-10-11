cbdMD Launches Save Mart Partnership with Appearance by Quinton "Rampage" Jackson

The cbdMD partnership with the Save Mart location in Modesto, CA allows this location to be the first Save Mart to provide CBD offerings to their customers. With 26 different cbdMD products available for purchase, consumers can choose from a wide array of tinctures, topicals, capsules, bath bombs and Paw cbd pet products.

"Save Mart has been providing their customers with premium products since 1952," said Pancho Mangual, EVP, Sales and Expansion for cbdMD. "At cbdMD, we are honored to partner with them to continue their legacy."

cbdMD encourages patrons to attend the product demonstration from 1pm-5pm at the Save Mart located at 3401 Oakdale Road, Modesto, CA 95357. Quinton "Rampage" Jackson will be available for a fan meet and greet from 2pm to 4pm. Jackson has been a longtime advocate for cbdMD and accredits his usage of cbdMD products for extending his competitive career in combat sports.

About The Save Mart Companies

Based in the heart of the Central Valley, The Save Mart Companies is committed to sourcing a wide variety of local products to ensure that 'fresh comes first' for neighborhoods throughout Northern/Central California and Northern Nevada. The company has annual sales of over $4 billion, employs nearly 16,000 team members and operates 207 traditional and price impact stores under the banners of Save Mart, Lucky, Lucky California, FoodMaxx, S-Mart Foods, and Maxx Value Foods. In addition to its retail operation, The Save Mart Companies owns and operates distribution centers in Roseville and Turlock. The company also operates Smart Refrigerated Transport and is a voting partner in Super Store Industries (SSI), which owns and operates a distribution center in Lathrop, Mid Valley Dairy in Fairfield, and Sunnyside Farms ice cream plant in Turlock.

About cbdMD

cbdMD, Inc. is a nationally recognized consumer cannabidiol (CBD) brand whose current products include CBD tinctures, CBD gummies, CBD topicals, CBD bath bombs, and CBD pet products. cbdMD is also the proud partner with the BIG3 Basketball League, Barstool Sports, Bellator MMA, Life Time, Inc. and Nitro Circus. cbdMD has one of the largest rosters of professional sports athletes who are part of "Team cbdMD." To learn more about cbdMD and our comprehensive line of over 100 SKUs of U.S. produced, THC-free CBD products, please visit: www.cbdmd.com or follow cbdMD on Instagram and Facebook or visit one of our 3,000 retail outlets that carry cbdMD products.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ''should,'' ''may,'' ''intends,'' ''anticipates,'' ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''projects,'' ''forecasts,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' and ''proposes.'' These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including, but not limited our ability to, our ability to expand our sales of our CBD products through our partnership with The Save Mart Companies, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" in cbdMD, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 12, 2018, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2019, as filed with the SEC on May 15, 2019, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2019 as filed with the SEC on August 14, 2019 and our other filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of cbdMD, Inc. and are difficult to predict. cbdMD, Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law. The information which appears on our websites and our social media platforms, including, but not limited to, Instagram and Facebook, is not part of this press release. The information which appears on Save Mart's website and its social media platforms is not part of this press release.

CONTACT: Investor Contact: John Weston, 704-249-9515, john.weston@cbdmd.com, Additional Contact: pr@cbdmd.com.

SOURCE cbdMD

