cbdMD Partners with World Surf League for Jaws Big Wave Championships

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the World Surf League (WSL) announced a new partnership with cbdMD, a nationally recognized consumer cannabidiol (CBD) brand (NYSE American: YCBD). cbdMD will be the official title partner of the Jaws Big Wave Championships for the 2019/2020 Big Wave season. The official holding period for the cbdMD Jaws Big Wave Championships opened November 1, 2019, and runs through March 31, 2020.

A must-see for every surf enthusiast, the cbdMD Jaws Big Wave Championships is the world's premier paddle-only big wave event, taking place at the famed Pe'ahi surf break on the north shore of Maui, Hawaii. Rich with the sport's history of innovation and progression, the contest brings the world's elite male and female athletes together at the ultimate proving ground to compete for the coveted Championship.

Jaws' reputation as the pinnacle for big-wave surfing has been solidified by history-making performances over the past decade. Jaws has hosted some of the biggest waves ever witnessed in competition, and winning this event sets the standard for the sport.

This partnership marks the biggest deal in WSL's big wave history and WSL's first-ever CBD sponsorship. This partnership will enable WSL to advance the sport while featuring unique marketing integrations with athlete ambassadors. cbdMD partners with elite athletes across a wide array of sports, including Olympians Kerri Walsh Jennings and Lolo Jones, professional golfer Bubba Watson and more , alongside big wave surfers Makua Rothman and Nathan Florence.

"I'm extremely excited to announce our partnership with the WSL for this year's cbdMD Jaws Championship," said Caryn Dunayer, President of cbdMD. "Surfing has been an integral part of our brand strategy and growth within the action sports community and we're grateful to have this opportunity to solidify our footprint."

"The WSL is always trying to push the boundaries of progression and break new ground," said Cherie Cohen, WSL Chief Revenue Officer. "We are excited to announce our partnership with cbdMD for the Jaws Big Wave World Championship, the WSL's first CBD partnership. Optimal performance is the key to overcoming the unique challenges of big wave surfing. This partnership with a CBD category leader will help inform consumers of CBD's benefits."

WSL Big Wave event officials are already monitoring swell producing storms and will continue to watch for the conditions that will produce waves in the 30-to-60-foot range between now and March. Competitors will have 72 hours' notice to be ready to compete once event organizers call on the event.

About the WSL

The World Surf League (WSL), established in 1976, is the enablement platform for surfing and surfers worldwide. The WSL is dedicated to changing the world through the inspirational power of surfing by creating authentic events, experiences, and storytelling to inspire a growing, global community to live with purpose, originality, and stoke.

The WSL is a global organization, headquartered in Santa Monica and with regional offices in North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and EMEA. The WSL possesses a deep appreciation for the sport's rich heritage while promoting progression, innovation, and performance at the highest levels.

The WSL and is comprised of Tours & Events, celebrating the world's best surfers across all disciplines and annually running more than 180 global contests and crowning the undisputed World Champions across all tours; WSL WaveCo, where innovation meets experience; and WSL Studios, which offers best in class storytelling across competition, lifestyle and conservation.

For more information, please visit WorldSurfLeague.com .

About cbdMD

cbdMD, Inc. is a nationally recognized consumer cannabidiol (CBD) brand whose current products include CBD tinctures, CBD gummies, CBD topicals, CBD bath bombs, and CBD pet products. cbdMD is also the proud partner with the BIG3 Basketball League, Barstool Sports, Bellator MMA, Life Time, Inc. and Nitro Circus. cbdMD has one of the largest rosters of professional sports athletes who are part of "Team cbdMD." To learn more about cbdMD and our comprehensive line of over 100 SKUs of U.S. produced, THC-free CBD products, please visit: www.cbdmd.com or follow cbdMD on Instagram and Facebook or visit one of the 3,000 retail outlets that carry cbdMD products.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ''should,'' ''may,'' ''intends,'' ''anticipates,'' ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''projects,'' ''forecasts,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' and ''proposes.'' These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including, but not limited our ability to, our ability to expand our sales of our CBD products through our partnership with the WSL, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" in cbdMD, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 12, 2018, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2019, as filed with the SEC on May 15, 2019, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2019 as filed with the SEC on August 14, 2019 and our other filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of cbdMD, Inc. and are difficult to predict. cbdMD, Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law. The information which appears on our websites and our social media platforms, including, but not limited to, Instagram and Facebook, is not part of this press release. The information which appears on the WSL's website and its social media platforms is not part of this press release.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

cbdMD PR

PR@cbdMD.com

1 (800) 973-3984

Investors:

John Weston

john.weston@cbdmd.com

704-249-9515

SOURCE cbdMD

Related Links

https://www.cbdmd.com

