cbdMD Reports Third Consecutive Year of Operating Improvement, Strengthens Balance Sheet, and Regains NYSE American Continued Listing Compliance

Dec 19, 2025, 16:10 ET
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD), one of the nation's leading and most highly trusted and recognized CBD companies, and operator of the leading CBD brands cbdMD and Paw CBD, along with hemp derived THC beverage line Herbal Oasis today announced our financial results for the full fiscal year ended September 30, 2025.
For fiscal year 2025, cbdMD delivered its third consecutive year of operational and financial improvement, reflecting disciplined cost management, focused execution, and continued investment in quality and science.
The Company reported a loss from operations of $2.1 million, representing a $1.2 million year-over-year improvement from a $3.3 million operating loss in fiscal 2024. As a result of balance-sheet actions completed during the year, including the conversion of Series A preferred equity, net book value improved from under $2.0 million to approximately $7.2 million at year-end. The Company took further steps this week to strengthen its balance sheet and raised an additional $2.25 million in gross proceeds from the sale of Series C Convertible Preferred Stock. Management believes the current capital structure provides flexibility to support growth initiatives and opportunities ahead in 2026.
"Fiscal 2025 marked an important inflection point for cbdMD as we delivered our third straight year of operating improvement while completing several foundational balance-sheet and compliance milestones," said Ronan Kennedy, CEO and CFO of cbdMD. "We believe our performance during the September quarter compared favorably with many of our public peers and reflects the early impact of strategic changes we made to our sales and marketing organization."
"Our core cbdMD business continues to gain traction, and our Herbal Oasis team is seeing consistent month-over-month improvement in case sell-through across key markets as distribution expands throughout the Southeast. Importantly, we have paired this commercial momentum with a disciplined approach to capital allocation and balance-sheet management."
"As federal policy discussions continue to evolve around cannabinoids and hemp-derived products, cbdMD remains focused on operating at the highest standards of safety, quality, and scientific rigor," Kennedy continued. "Since our founding, we have invested millions of dollars in GMP manufacturing, product testing, and compliance systems to ensure our products meet or exceed applicable regulatory expectations."
"We are very encouraged by the White House's executive order on Thursday. We believe decriminalization will allow significant investment to further prove the benefits of cannabinoids. Since our formation, we have invested millions to ensure we provide safe, effective cannabinoid products that meet high-GMP quality standards. What makes us most excited are the statements around Medicare supporting the reimbursement of full spectrum hemp for seniors. This gives us confidence the regulators will figure out how to rework the language in Novembers' H.R. 5371 to more palatable language. There are over 60 million seniors on Medicaid who have the potential to become regular consumers to our core market.
"We believe increasing regulatory clarity will encourage additional research and institutional investment across the category. With our long-standing emphasis on THC-free and broad-spectrum CBD formulations, as well as our experience responsibly operating in hemp-derived THC beverages, cbdMD is well positioned to adapt as regulatory frameworks mature."
"With a stronger balance sheet, restored exchange compliance, improving operations, and a disciplined approach to growth, we believe cbdMD enters calendar 2026 in a materially stronger position," Kennedy concluded. "Our focus remains on executing responsibly, investing in science and quality, and creating long-term value for shareholders."
Highlights for Fiscal 2025 and Notable Business Updates
- Herbal Oasis expanded into Texas through a distribution partnership with Morales Beverage Group. The brand now has established distribution in North Carolina, Florida, Alabama, Texas, Tennessee, and Minnesota, with the ability to ship directly to additional states where permitted.
- At the end of September 2025, cbdMD completed $1.7 million in Series B Convertible Preferred equity financing, generating $1.5 million in net proceeds to support working capital and strengthen net book value.
- The NYSE American formally notified the Company in a letter dated December 5, 2025, confirming that cbdMD has resolved all deficiencies related to Sections 1003(a)(i) and (ii) of the NYSE American Company Guide.
- On December 18, 2025 cbdMD closed a $2.25 million Series C Convertible Preferred equity financing, generating $2.2 million in net proceeds from the sale of 1,000,000 shares of Series C Convertible Preferred Stock which have rights and preferences substantially the same as the Company's outstanding Series B Preferred Stock and are initially convertible at $2.25 per share, to further enhance equity and liquidity.
- On December 15 2025, as amended December 18, 2025, the Company entered into a $20 million equity line of credit, providing cbdMD with a potential flexible and efficient mechanism to access capital under favorable market conditions. The ELOC is subject to an S-1 registration statement to be filed by the Company and SEC review.
Financial Highlights from our Fiscal Year 2025:
- Net sales totaled $19.1 million in fiscal 2025 compared to $19.5 million in fiscal 2024.
- Our gross profit for the year was flat at 62% in fiscal 2025 compared to 62% in fiscal 2024.
- Our loss from operations was $2.1 million in fiscal 2025 as compared to a loss of $3.3 million in fiscal 2024.
- Our non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA loss from operations in fiscal 2025 was approximately $0.9 compared to our non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA from operations in fiscal 2024 of approximately $1.6. million.
- Net loss attributable to common shareholders for fiscal 2025 was approximately $4.3 million or $0.51 per share as compared to a net loss for fiscal 2024 of approximately $7.7 million, or $14.29 per share. The improvement in fiscal 2025 was principally attributable to ongoing management's efforts on improving profitability.
- At September 30, 2025, we had $2.3 million in cash on hand and working capital of approximately $3.4 million as compared to $2.4 million of cash and approximately negative $2.2 million of working capital (which includes $4.7 million of accrued Series A dividend payments) at September 30, 2024.
- We reported direct to consumer (DTC) net sales of $14.7 million or 77% of total net sales in fiscal 2025, a decrease of $0.9 million, or 6% from fiscal 2024.
Pursuant to the disclosure requirements of the NYSE American Company Guide Section 610(b), cbdMD is reporting that its audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, included in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 18, 2025, contains an audit opinion from its independent registered public accounting firm that includes an explanatory paragraph related to cbdMD's ability to continue as a going concern. This announcement does not represent any change or amendment to cbdMD's financial statements or to its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025.
We will host a conference call at 4:20 p.m., Eastern Time, on Friday, December 19, 2025, to discuss our September 30, 2025, fourth quarter and full fiscal year financial results and business progress.
CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS
|
Friday December 19, 2025, 4:20 p.m. Eastern Time
|
USA/Canada:
|
888-880-3330
|
Webcast/Webcast Replay link- available through December 19, 2026: https://app.webinar.net/13voDmbBlxj
About cbdMD, Inc.
cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD) is one of the leading and most highly trusted and most recognized cannabidiol (CBD) brands with a comprehensive line of U.S. produced THC-free1 CBD products and an array of Farm Act compliant Delta 9 products. Our Paw CBD brand of pet products includes veterinarian-formulated products and our ATRx brand features functional mushroom products. In addition, we operate Herbal Oasis, a premium, award winning THC-infused social seltzer that blends cannabinoids and nootropic mushrooms to deliver a fast-acting, functional beverage made for presence and connection. With an alcohol-free formula and wellness-forward ingredients, Oasis invites a better way to drink-one rooted in clarity, balance, and joy. To learn more about cbdMD and our comprehensive line of U.S. grown, THC-free1 CBD and Full Spectrum products as well as our other brands, please visit www.cbdmd.com, www.pawcbd.com, ATRxlabs.com, or Herbaloasis.com, follow cbdMD on Instagram and Facebook, or visit one of the thousands of retail outlets that carry cbdMD's products.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified using words such as ''should,'' ''may,'' ''intends,'' ''anticipates,'' ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''projects,'' ''forecasts,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' and ''proposes.'' These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements, including but not limited to expectations on our ability to continue as a going concern, increasing our revenues, continued cost reductions, potential need for additional working capital, evolving regulatory and legal requirements and potential changes in federal law and federal and state oversight of CBD, continued listing on the NYSE American, future profitability, development and sales of new products, and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" in cbdMD, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 19, 2025, and our other filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of cbdMD, Inc. and are difficult to predict. cbdMD, Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law. The information which appears on our websites and our social media platforms, including, but not limited to, Instagram and Facebook, is not part of this press release.
1 THC-free is defined as below the level of detection using validated scientific analytical methods.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes a financial measure that excludes the impact of certain items and therefore has not been calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). cbdMD, Inc. has included adjusted loss from operations because management uses this measure to assess operating performance in order to highlight trends in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying on financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The adjusted operating loss has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. This non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net loss from operations as an indicator of our operating performance. Further, this non-GAAP financial measure, as presented by cbdMD, Inc., may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. cbdMD, Inc. has attached to this press release a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
|
cbdMD, INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
SEPTEMBER 30, 2025 AND SEPTEMBER 30, 2024
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
2025
|
2024
|
Assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 2,261,242
|
$ 2,452,553
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
1,040,887
|
983,910
|
Inventory, net
|
2,732,127
|
2,365,187
|
Inventory prepaid
|
214,795
|
159,006
|
Prepaid sponsorship
|
25,231
|
21,754
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
277,147
|
406,674
|
Total current assets
|
6,551,429
|
6,389,084
|
Other assets:
|
Property and equipment, net
|
277,377
|
454,268
|
Operating lease assets
|
703,934
|
85,817
|
Deposits for facilities
|
62,708
|
62,708
|
Intangible assets, net
|
2,124,502
|
2,889,580
|
Investment in other securities, noncurrent
|
700,000
|
700,000
|
Total other assets
|
3,868,521
|
4,192,373
|
Total assets
|
$ 10,419,950
|
$ 10,581,457
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
SEPTEMBER 30, 2025 AND SEPTEMBER 30, 2024
|
(continued)
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
2025
|
2024
|
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable
|
$ 1,173,642
|
$ 1,541,108
|
Accrued expenses
|
735,672
|
632,674
|
Accrued dividends
|
-
|
4,671,000
|
Deferred revenue
|
506,289
|
503,254
|
Operating leases - current portion
|
778,240
|
98,696
|
Convertible notes, at fair value
|
-
|
1,171,308
|
Total current liabilities
|
3,193,843
|
8,618,040
|
Long term liabilities:
|
Operating leases - long term portion
|
-
|
-
|
Total long term liabilities
|
-
|
-
|
Total liabilities
|
3,193,843
|
8,618,040
|
cbdMD, Inc. shareholders' equity:
|
Preferred stock, authorized 50,000,000W shares, $0.001
|
par value, 1,700,000 and 5,000,000 shares issued and outstanding,
|
1,700
|
5,000
|
Common stock, authorized 150,000,000 shares, $0.001
|
par value, 8,917,054 and 492,383 shares issued and outstanding,
|
8,917
|
492
|
Additional paid in capital
|
186,650,640
|
184,033,012
|
Comprehensive other expense
|
-
|
(7,189)
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(179,435,150)
|
(182,067,898)
|
Total cbdMD, Inc. shareholders' equity
|
7,226,107
|
1,963,417
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$ 10,419,950
|
$ 10,581,457
|
cbdMD, INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
FOR THE YEARS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2025 and 2024
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
2025
|
2024
|
Gross Sales
|
$ 19,190,678
|
$ 19,922,319
|
Allowances
|
(210)
|
(440,152)
|
Total Net Sales
|
19,190,468
|
19,482,167
|
Cost of sales
|
7,222,213
|
7,486,626
|
Gross Profit
|
11,968,255
|
11,995,541
|
Operating expenses
|
14,130,845
|
15,310,951
|
Loss from operations
|
(2,162,590)
|
(3,315,410)
|
Decrease of contingent liability
|
-
|
74,580
|
Decrease (increase) in fair value of convertible debt
|
87,380
|
(429,789)
|
Interest expense (income)
|
34,308
|
(29,507)
|
Loss before provision for income taxes
|
(2,040,902)
|
(3,700,126)
|
Net (loss) income
|
(2,040,902)
|
(3,700,126)
|
Preferred dividends
|
2,334,501
|
4,004,001
|
Net Loss attributable to cbdMD, Inc. common shareholders
|
$ (4,375,403)
|
$ (7,704,127)
|
Net Loss per share:
|
Basic and diluted earnings per share
|
$ (1.09)
|
$ (14.29)
|
Weighted average number of shares Basic and Diluted:
|
4,022,629
|
539,069
|
cbdMD, INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
|
FOR THE YEARS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2025 and 2024
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
2025
|
2025
|
Net (Loss)
|
$ (2,040,902)
|
$ (3,700,126)
|
Comprehensive (Loss) income
|
(2,040,902)
|
(3,700,126)
|
Other Comprehensive income (loss)
|
$ 7,189
|
$ (7,189)
|
Preferred dividends
|
(2,334,501)
|
(4,004,001)
|
Comprehensive Loss attributable to cbdMD, inc. common shareholders
|
$ (4,368,214)
|
$ (7,711,316)
|
cbdMD, INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
|
FOR THE YEARS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2025 and 2024
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
2025
|
2024
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
Net Loss
|
$ (2,040,902)
|
$ (3,700,126)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net
|
cash used by operating activities:
|
Stock based compensation
|
-
|
5,015
|
Restricted stock expense
|
14,121
|
11,885
|
Issuance of stock for services
|
86,657
|
-
|
Inventory and materials impairment
|
365,979
|
921,314
|
Intangibles amortization
|
765,078
|
697,510
|
Depreciation
|
361,063
|
452,326
|
Credit losses
|
382,588
|
54,322
|
Decrease in contingent liability
|
-
|
(74,580)
|
Increase in fair value of convertible debt
|
(87,380)
|
429,789
|
Gain on termination of operating lease asset
|
-
|
696,280
|
Amortization of operating lease asset
|
669,781
|
670,621
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
Accounts receivable
|
(439,565)
|
177,858
|
Deposits
|
-
|
76,000
|
Inventory
|
(732,919)
|
766,472
|
Prepaid inventory
|
(55,789)
|
23,670
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
126,051
|
396,311
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
(261,883)
|
(1,124,141)
|
Operating lease liability
|
(608,354)
|
(1,151,326)
|
Deferred revenue / customer deposits
|
3,099
|
318,008
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
(1,452,375)
|
(352,792)
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
Purchase of intangible assets
|
-
|
(100,000)
|
Purchase of property and equipment
|
(184,172)
|
(190,015)
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
(184,172)
|
(290,015)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
|
-
|
50,001
|
Note payable
|
1,247,499
|
Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock
|
1,445,236
|
-
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
1,445,236
|
1,297,500
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash
|
(191,311)
|
654,693
|
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|
2,452,553
|
1,797,860
|
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|
$ 2,261,242
|
$ 2,452,553
|
Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information:
|
2025
|
2024
|
Cash paid for interest
|
$ -
|
$ 74,638
|
Non-cash financing/investing activities:
|
Issuance of shares for conversion of debt and accrued interest
|
$ 1,079,639
|
$ 515,601
|
Change in lease asset related to extinguishment of HQ lease and new
|
$ (1,723,544)
|
$ -
|
Issuance of shares for intangible asset
|
$ -
|
$ 40,725
|
Conversion accrued preferred dividends to common stock
|
$ 7,008,151
|
$ -
|
Preferred dividends accrued but not paid
|
$ 2,334,501
|
$ 4,004,001
|
cbdMD, Inc.
|
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|
FOR THE YEARS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2025 and 2024
|
(unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
Year Ended September 30,
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|
Revenue
|
$ 4,720,770
|
$ 4,556,367
|
$ 19,140,468
|
$19,482,167
|
Gross profit
|
2,777,135
|
$ 2,453,803
|
$ 11,968,255
|
$11,995,541
|
Gross margin
|
58.8 %
|
53.9 %
|
62.4 %
|
61.6 %
|
Operating Expenses
|
3,461,458
|
$ 2,770,356
|
$ 14,130,845
|
$15,310,951
|
Operating loss from operations
|
(684,323)
|
$ (316,553)
|
$ (2,162,590)
|
$ (3,315,410)
|
Corporate overhead operating expense (1)
|
399,501
|
$ 462,068
|
$ 1,816,563
|
$ 1,978,953
|
Non-GAAP adjusted (loss) income from operations
|
$ (284,822)
|
$ 145,515
|
$ (346,027)
|
$ (1,336,457)
|
GAAP loss from operations
|
$ (684,323)
|
$ (316,553)
|
$ (2,162,590)
|
$ (3,315,410)
|
Adjustments:
|
Depreciation & Amortization
|
262,065
|
287,783
|
1,126,141
|
1,149,836
|
Employee and director stock compensation (2)
|
7,754
|
5,881
|
13,595
|
43,688
|
Inventory adjustment (3)
|
113,008
|
588,160
|
113,008
|
588,160
|
Non-cash expense incurred as a credit (4)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
439,926
|
Non-cash accelerated amortization of expense related to terminated IT
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
72,101
|
Termination of HQ lease
|
-
|
(696,280)
|
-
|
(696,280)
|
Mergers and acquisitions expense
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
125,838
|
Non-GAAP adjusted loss from operations
|
$ (301,496)
|
$ (131,009)
|
$ (909,846)
|
$ (1,592,141)
|
Public Company Costs
|
Staff related expense
|
70,698
|
119,975
|
310,647
|
288,602
|
Accounting/legal expense
|
103,532
|
125,874
|
524,352
|
710,188
|
Professional outside services
|
41,496
|
73,843
|
291,455
|
310,448
|
Business insurance
|
176,021
|
136,495
|
676,514
|
626,027
|
Non-GAAP adjusted income from operations, excluding public
|
$ 90,251
|
$ 325,178
|
$ 893,122
|
$ 343,124
|
(1) Represents corporate overhead operating expenses
|
(2) Represents non-cash expense related to options, warrants, restricted stock expenses that have been amortized during the period
|
(3) Represents an operating expense related to inventory loss related to regulatory changes impacting labels and packaging and obsolete/expired inventory.
|
(4) Represents non-cash expense incurred as a credit provided to GNC to replace expired product.
