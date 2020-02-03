cbdMD Set to Activate and Educate at Life Time Miami Marathon and Half Marathon presented by cbdMD

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- cbdMD, Inc. a nationally recognized consumer cannabidiol (CBD) brand (NYSE American: YCBD), is proud to be the presenting sponsor of the Life Time Miami Marathon and Half Marathon (Feb. 7-9) in Miami, FL, the first Life Time Athletic Event of the 2020 season. This is the first of many Life Time Athletic Events that will include a strong on-site presence from cbdMD to build awareness and reach consumers.

More than 20,000 runners, walkers, and wheelchair athletes will be participating in the Miami Marathon, Half Marathon, and Tropical 5K this weekend. cbdMD will have a station set up Friday and Saturday at the expo, offering free branded items and educating attendees about CBD.

The Life Time Miami Marathon & Half Marathon weekend of events also includes:

Life Time Miami Marathon & Half Marathon Expo ( Friday, Feb. 7 : 12 PM to 7 PM and Saturday, Feb. 8 : 10 AM to 6 PM )

: and : ) VIP Cocktail Reception ( Friday, Feb. 7 : 7 PM to 9 PM )

: ) Life Time Tropical 5K (Saturday: 7:30 AM )

"This is the first time we'll be able to bring our partnership to life at a Life Time Athletic Event, and we couldn't be more excited to do so in a city like Miami," said Ken Cohn, Chief Marketing Officer at cbdMD. "We're very optimistic about this weekend and looking forward to opportunities to integrate our brand with Life Time Athletic Events in the future."

To learn more about the event, please visit the 2020 Miami Marathon and Half Marathon presented by cbdMD website.

About cbdMD

cbdMD, Inc. is a nationally recognized consumer cannabidiol (CBD) brand whose current products include CBD tinctures, CBD gummies, CBD topicals, CBD bath bombs, and CBD pet products. cbdMD is also a proud partner of Bellator MMA, and Supercross, and has one of the largest rosters of professional sports athletes who are part of "Team cbdMD." To learn more about cbdMD and our comprehensive line of over 100 SKUs of U.S. produced, THC-free* CBD products, please visit: www.cbdmd.com , follow cbdMD on Instagram and Facebook , or visit one of the 4,000 retail outlets that carry cbdMD products.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ''should,'' ''may,'' ''intends,'' ''anticipates,'' ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''projects,'' ''forecasts,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' and ''proposes.'' These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including, but not limited to, our ability to expand the sales of our CBD products through our partnerships, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" in cbdMD, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 18, 2019 and our other filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of cbdMD, Inc. and are difficult to predict. cbdMD, Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law. The information which appears on our websites and our social media platforms, including, but not limited to, Instagram and Facebook, is not part of this press release.

*THC-free is defined as below the level of detection using valid scientific analytical tools.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

cbdMD PR

PR@cbdMD.com

1 (800) 973-3984

Investors:

John Weston

john.weston@cbdmd.com

704-249-9515

1 (800) 973-3984

info@cbdMD.com

