cbdMD Strengthens Regulatory Science Platform to Support Emerging Regulatory Cannabinoid Evaluation Pathways

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD), a leading innovator in hemp-derived wellness products, today announced a strategic initiative to integrate and expand its regulatory science, safety, and intellectual property assets to establish a differentiated cannabinoid compliance and evidence platform aligned with evolving federal healthcare evaluation frameworks, including emerging CMS and CMMI innovation initiatives.

The program combines scientific and regulatory assets acquired through cbdMD's recent acquisition of Bluebird Botanicals ("Bluebird") with cbdMD's existing clinical and toxicology foundation, creating what management believes is one of the most comprehensive safety and regulatory dossiers spanning both broad-spectrum and full-spectrum cannabinoid formulations.

In early January 2026, cbdMD acquired substantially all assets of Bluebird, a pioneer in hemp-derived wellness products known for scientific discipline and proactive regulatory engagement. While Bluebird represents an estimated 10% step in revenue growth, among the acquired assets is Bluebird's established self-affirmed GRAS (Generally Recognized As Safe) determination for a full-spectrum hemp extract containing naturally occurring THC—one of the industry's most established safety evaluations for a full-spectrum cannabinoid formulation.

The acquisition builds upon cbdMD's own science-backed platform, including peer-reviewed human clinical research supporting the safety and efficacy of its proprietary broad-spectrum cannabidiol formulations, as well as extensive preclinical and sub chronic toxicology work.

Integrated GRAS and Regulatory Science Program

As part of cbdMD's strategic initiative and in furtherance of the Bluebird acquisition, cbdMD is launching an integrated GRAS and regulatory science program to consolidate, modernize, and strengthen its combined science portfolio. Importantly, the program is expected to be executed primarily through cbdMD's internal scientific, quality, and regulatory organization, enabling efficient advancement of high-value regulatory assets with minimal reliance on costly outside consultants.

Key objectives include the preparation of a new self-affirmed GRAS determination for cbdMD's broad-spectrum formulations and continued strengthening of Bluebird's existing full-spectrum GRAS dossier under a unified regulatory strategy.

"We are intentionally building a durable regulatory-grade foundation designed for the next era of federal regulation and scrutiny and opportunity," said Ronan Kennedy, CEO of cbdMD. "By integrating Bluebird's established GRAS work with cbdMD's clinical and toxicology platform—and advancing both through a highly cost-efficient internal regulatory science strategy—we believe cbdMD is well-positioned to engage credibly with regulators, the medical community, and healthcare innovation stakeholders as CMS and CMMI evaluation frameworks continue to evolve."

