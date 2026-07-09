cbdMD's Bluebird Botanicals Announces Official Partnership With Denver Audubon to Support Bird Conservation

Partnership reinforces Bluebird Botanicals' Colorado roots, environmental values, and commitment to responsible growth under cbdMD leadership

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD) through its Bluebird Botanicals brand ("Bluebird"), today announced an official partnership with Denver Audubon, a Colorado-based conservation organization dedicated to protecting birds, restoring habitat, advancing community science, and helping transform Denver into a more bird-friendly city.

Founded in Colorado, Bluebird has long drawn inspiration from the natural world. Through this partnership, Bluebird is supporting bird conservation in the state where the Bluebird story began while reinforcing its commitment to nature, transparency, responsibility, and environmental stewardship.

"Bluebird has always stood for more than products," said Ronan Kennedy, CEO and CFO of cbdMD. "The brand was built on a connection to nature, trust, and responsible wellness. Partnering with Denver Audubon allows us to bring those values to life by supporting conservation, education, and wildlife stewardship in Colorado."

Denver Audubon leads conservation, education, and community science initiatives focused on protecting birds and improving habitat across the Denver region. Its work includes educational programming, volunteer engagement, community science efforts, and the Colorado Bluebird Project, which supports bluebird populations through nest box monitoring, habitat awareness, and public participation.

As part of the partnership, Bluebird will support Denver Audubon's conservation and education efforts through its "Buy Bluebird, Save Bluebirds" campaign, contributing 1% of profits from Bluebird product sales over three months this summer.

The announcement comes as cbdMD continues to invest in Bluebird following its acquisition of the brand and product portfolio. Rather than repositioning Bluebird away from its roots, cbdMD is focused on strengthening the brand's identity, preserving its customer relationships, and expanding the ways Bluebird can show up as a responsible wellness brand.

"When cbdMD brought Bluebird into our portfolio, we saw a brand with real history, real values, and a unique connection to consumers," Kennedy added. "Our goal is to protect and amplify what made the brand special. This partnership is a strong example of that commitment."

About cbdMD, Inc.

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD) is a leading wellness company offering a comprehensive line of U.S.-produced, hemp-derived cannabinoid products, including CBD, CBG, CBN, and more. Its brands include cbdMD, one of the most trusted and recognized CBD brands in the United States; Bluebird Botanicals; Paw CBD, one of the most recognized CBD brands for pets; ATRx Labs functional mushroom supplements; and Oasis, a hemp-derived THC social beverage line. The Company is committed to quality, innovation, science, and transparency, with products distributed both online and through retail partners across the United States. To learn more, please visit www.cbdmd.com.

Bluebird is a Colorado-founded wellness brand known for its commitment to quality, transparency, responsible sourcing, and nature-inspired wellness. As part of the cbdMD, Inc. portfolio, Bluebird continues to serve consumers seeking trusted wellness products while expanding its commitment to environmental responsibility, product innovation, and community impact. To learn more, visit https://BluebirdBotanicals.com.

About Denver Audubon

Denver Audubon is a Colorado-based conservation organization dedicated to protecting birds, restoring habitat, advancing community science, and helping transform Denver into a more bird-friendly city. Through education, volunteer engagement, conservation programs, and community science initiatives, Denver Audubon connects people with nature and creates opportunities to support local bird populations and ecosystems.

For more information, visit www.denveraudubon.org.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expect," "will," "believe," "designed to," "anticipate," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the product's attributes and regulatory compliance, anticipated availability and distribution, and consumer demand. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including evolving federal and state regulation of hemp-derived THC products, that could cause actual results to differ materially, including those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

Contacts

cbdMD, Inc.

Ronan Kennedy

Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

(704) 445-3064

SOURCE cbdMD, Inc.