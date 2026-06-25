cbdMD Welcomes White House Call for Fair Treatment of Hemp-Derived Products

As federal reclassification efforts advance and major U.S. exchanges open to compliant operators, cbdMD points to its position as an established, NYSE American–listed company in a maturing cannabinoid category

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD), one of the nation's most recognized and trusted hemp-derived wellness companies, today welcomed the Administration's call urging Congress to ensure the fair treatment of hemp-derived products under federal law and requesting immediate action to revise federal hemp regulation to ensure fair treatment of hemp products under federal law.

In a letter to congressional leadership this week, the White House Office of Management and Budget identified hemp reform as a priority the Administration strongly supports. The request calls on Congress to ensure fair treatment of hemp-derived products by preserving access to appropriate full-spectrum CBD products, while preserving Congress's intent to restrict products that pose health risks. The Administration also urged Congress to adopt a responsible federal framework or, at minimum, extend the current implementation timeline so that lawmakers have time to get the policy right. The request builds on the President's earlier public statements urging lawmakers to protect access to the full-spectrum CBD products that millions of Americans rely on.

"We are encouraged to see the Administration advocating so clearly for responsible, science-backed hemp products that consumers depend on every day," said Ronan Kennedy, Chief Executive Officer of cbdMD. "cbdMD has always believed the future of this category is built on quality, transparency, and clear rules that distinguish responsible operators from bad actors. A federal framework that protects consumer access, promotes safety, and provides certainty for compliant companies is exactly what this industry and the people it serves deserve. We commend the policymakers who are working toward that outcome."

Separately, broader federal cannabis policy developments continue to draw investment, research, and institutional attention to the cannabinoid category. Notably, major U.S. exchanges have begun permitting the listing of the plan-touching operators that comply with federal, state and local medical cannabis framework. Although cannabis reclassification is distinct from the federal treatment of hemp-derived products, recent exchange-listing developments for compliant cannabis operators reflect a market that is moving toward greater legitimacy, transparency, and regulatory maturity. As an established hemp-derived wellness company with recognized brands, national distribution, and a listing on a national securities exchange, cbdMD believes it is well-positioned as the cannabinoid category moves toward greater maturity, transparency, and regulatory clarity.

"We believe cbdMD is purpose built for this next phase of the market," Kennedy added. "Our focus remains on serving our customers with trusted, efficacious products, supporting responsible regulation, and building long-term value for our shareholders as the category continues to evolve. Along the way, we will continue to evaluate the opportunities this evolving environment may present."

About cbdMD, Inc.

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD) is a leading wellness company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, with a portfolio of trusted hemp-derived and wellness brands, including cbdMD, Bluebird Botanicals, Paw CBD, ATRx Labs, and the Oasis line of hemp-derived THC beverages. The Company is committed to quality, science, and transparency across its product lines. For more information, visit cbdmd.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding potential changes to the federal regulatory framework for hemp-derived products; the timing or outcome of legislative, administrative, or agency action; the evolution of U.S. capital markets and securities exchange listing practices for the cannabinoid category; and the Company's competitive position and potential opportunities. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties.

Such risks include, without limitation: that Congress or the Administration may not act, may act on a different timeline, or may adopt adverse regulation or regulation different from what is currently proposed; the potential impact of the statutory changes to the federal definition of hemp scheduled to take effect November 12, 2026; the fact that the ongoing federal cannabis reclassification proceedings concern marijuana, are separate from and do not directly govern the regulation of hemp-derived products, and may not conclude on the timeline or with the outcome the Company anticipates; that securities exchange practices regarding the listing of cannabis-related companies may change or may not develop as expected; and other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

Contacts

cbdMD, Inc.

Ronan Kennedy

Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

(704) 445-3064

SOURCE cbdMD, Inc.