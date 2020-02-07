cbdMD's CBD PM and CBD Freeze Awarded 2020 Product of the Year

This is America's largest consumer-voted award for product innovation, as 40,000 voters participated in an online study organized by independent research firm Kantar Media Group. cbdMD Chief Marketing Officer, Ken Cohn, accepted the award on behalf of the company during a special ceremony in New York City last night.

CBD PM is a premium sleep aid containing superior broad spectrum CBD, melatonin, and a unique blend of soothing herbs. The CBD Freeze combines the pain-relieving properties of menthol with the natural power of domestically sourced CBD. This was the first year that Product of the Year USA provided a category for CBD companies. cbdMD is the first and only CBD company to win a Product of the Year award.

"These awards are the culmination of everyone's effort, and I couldn't be more proud," said Martin Sumichrast, Chairman and co-CEO of cbdMD. "As a company, we've worked tirelessly to set the standard for quality in this industry, and the Product of the Year distinction provides real validity to all our efforts."

"We are so honored to be the first CBD company to receive a Product of the Year award for our CBD PM and CBD Freeze products," said Ken Cohn, Chief Marketing Officer at cbdMD. "We're excited to be recognized amongst the elite companies and brands that Product of the Year highlights every year."

The Product of the Year award operates in 38 countries around the world. The distinctive red "Voted Product of the Year" seal will be leveraged across all marketing channels, including product packaging, advertising, promotions, social media accounts, and brand website.



For more information on cbdMD, please visit www.cbdmd.com

About cbdMD

cbdMD, Inc. is a nationally recognized consumer cannabidiol (CBD) brand whose current products include CBD tinctures, CBD gummies, CBD topicals, CBD bath bombs, and CBD pet products. cbdMD is also a proud partner of Bellator MMA, Life Time, Inc., and Supercross, and has one of the largest rosters of professional sports athletes who are part of "Team cbdMD." To learn more about cbdMD and our comprehensive line of over 100 SKUs of U.S. produced, THC-free* CBD products, please visit www.cbdmd.com , follow cbdMD on Instagram and Facebook , or visit one of the 4,000 retail outlets that carry cbdMD products.

About Product of the Year

Product of the Year is the world's largest consumer-voted award for product innovation. Established 30 years ago, POY currently operates in 38 countries with the same purpose: Guide consumers to the best products in their market and reward manufacturers for quality and innovation. Product of the Year winners are backed by the votes of over 40,000 consumers in a nationally representative survey conducted by research partner Kantar TNS, a global leader in consumer research. The award is a powerful merchandising program for marketers proven to increase product sales, distribution, and awareness. Winning products are announced in February each year and receive the right to use the Product of the Year seal in marketing communications for two years. For more information, visit productoftheyearusa.com .

