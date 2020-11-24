CBDMEDIC™ Announces $50,000 in Matching Funds for Arthritis Foundation on Giving Tuesday

Leading CBD and THC-Free Topicals Manufacturer to ship free product gift to those who donate $50 or more to Arthritis Foundation

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - The CBDMEDIC™ brand, now part of the Charlotte's Web, Inc. family of hemp CBD wellness products, and an official Impact Sponsor for the Arthritis Foundation, announces its matching funds campaign for Giving Tuesday. On Dec. 2nd CBDMEDIC ™ will match individual donations made to the Arthritis Foundation up to a total sum of $50,000. To those on Giving Tuesday who donate $50 or more to the Arthritis Foundation, CBDMEDIC™ will ship a free thank you gift of its Arthritis Aches and Pain Relief Cream, a retail value of $39.99 The Arthritis Foundation continues to pursue a cure for America's number one cause of disability, and provides advocacy, community connections, and educational resources to those battling arthritis. The Giving Tuesday donations and CBDMEDIC™ matching funds donation will support scientific research, legislation and life-improvement programs led by the Arthritis Foundation. CBDMEDIC™ is the only hemp CBD brand to be approved and serve as an Arthritis Foundation 'Impact Sponsor.'

According to GivingTuesday.org, last year more than 13% of the U.S. population participated in Giving Tuesday raising $511M online to support thousands of nonprofits. To participate in the CBDMEDIC™'s Giving Tuesday Matching Funds Campaign donors may link here beginning at midnight Dec. 1 through midnight Dec. 2, 2020.

"The Arthritis Foundation is leading the charge to find solutions that make a life-changing impact for people with arthritis. Partnering with CBDMEDIC™ helps bring greater awareness around the challenges of living with arthritis, which includes managing chronic pain," said Rick Willis, Senior Vice President, Community Engagement. "We appreciate their commitment to providing the arthritis community with topical alternatives for temporary pain relief."

"Especially in these uncertain times, due to the pandemic, it is vitally important that businesses and their brands step up and support nonprofits like the Arthritis Foundation this Giving Tuesday," said Deanie Elsner, CEO of Charlotte's Web, Inc. "Our CBDMEDIC™ brand is offering $50,000 in matching funds so that the Arthritis Foundation's work in scientific research and advocacy can continue to benefit the millions of Americans suffering from arthritis. This is also a part of our Charlotte's Web mission to help people heal through compassion and science. We encourage everyone who is able to do so to give this Giving Tuesday to the Arthritis Foundation."

According to the Center for Disease Control, 22.7% of adults in US have doctor-diagnosed arthritis (or one in four adults). And, About 43.5% (or 23.7 million) of people with arthritis (54.4 million) have limitations in their daily activities due to their arthritis.

CBDMEDIC™ is now part of the Charlotte's Web family of hemp-derived CBD brands sold online, as well as in more than 4,500 retail stores, according to Nielsen data (9/5/2020). CBDMEDIC™ top-selling products for those suffering from the symptoms of arthritis, as well as pain and inflammation, include its Back & Neck Pain Relief Ointment, Arthritis Aches & Pain Relief Ointment, Arthritis Aches & Pains Hand Cream, Active Sport Pain Relief Stick, Muscle & Joint Pain Relief Spray and Muscle & Joint Pain Relief Ointment.

Find out more about CBDMEDIC topical pain relief products.

About the Arthritis Foundation:

The Arthritis Foundation is the Champion of Yes. Leading the fight for the arthritis community, the Foundation helps conquer everyday battles through life-changing information and resources, access to optimal care, advancements in science and community connections. The Arthritis Foundation's goal is to chart a winning course, guiding families in developing personalized plans for living a full life – and making each day another stride toward a cure. Visit arthritis.org to learn more. Media Contact: Lynn Parsons: [email protected] | (470) 588-9755

About CBDMEDIC™

Launched in 2019 and now sold in more than 4,500 retail stores, the CBDMEDIC™ brand offers a line of 15 THC-free and hemp-derived CBD topical pain relief products that provide revolutionary pain relief. CBDMEDIC™ products combine naturally derived pain-relieving pharmaceutical ingredients along with natural emollients (skin softening ingredients) and essential oils, and THC-free hemp extract to create unique formulations for fast and effective relief. CBDMEDIC™ formulations combine advanced science with organic and natural ingredients to provide safe relief. CBDMEDIC™ products are offered across the United States and are produced by a contract manufacturer in a cGMP compliant and audited manufacturing facility.

About Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc.

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc., a Certified B Corporation headquartered in Boulder, Colo., is the market leader in the production and distribution of innovative hemp-derived cannabidiol ("CBD") wellness products under a family of brands which includes Charlotte's Web™, CBD Medic™, CBD Clinic™, and Harmony Hemp. The Company's premium quality products start with proprietary hemp genetics that are 100-percent American farm grown and manufactured into whole-plant hemp extracts containing a full spectrum of naturally occurring phytocannabinoids including CBD, CBC, CBG, terpenes, flavonoids and other beneficial hemp compounds. Charlotte's Web product categories include CBD oil tinctures (liquid products), CBD gummies (sleep, stress, inflammation recovery), CBD capsules, CBD topical creams and lotions, as well as CBD pet products for dogs. Charlotte's Web is the number one CBD brand in the USA and distributed through more than 22,000 retail locations, select distributors and online through the Company's website at www.CharlottesWeb.com.

Charlotte's Web was founded by the Stanley Brothers with a mission to unleash the healing powers of botanicals through compassion and science, benefiting the planet and all who live upon it. Charlotte's Web is a socially and environmentally conscious company and is committed to using business as a force for good and a catalyst for innovation. The Company weighs sound business decisions with consideration for how its efforts affect employees, customers, the environment, and diverse communities. The rate the Company pays for agricultural products reflects a fair and sustainable rate driving higher quality yield, encouraging regenerative farming practices, and supporting U.S. farming communities. Management believes that its socially oriented and environmentally responsible actions have a positive impact on its customers, suppliers, employees and stakeholders. Charlotte's Web donates a portion of its pre-tax earnings to charitable organizations.

SOURCE Charlotte's Web PR Marketing