CBDMEDIC Announces Partnership with Gillette Stadium and Patriot Place, Advocating CBD for Pain Relief and to promote awareness of the CBDMEDIC brand

This first-of-its-kind collaboration between Gillette Stadium and a CBD company demonstrates the organization's support for Rob Gronkowski's advocacy efforts to help people everywhere understand the power of CBD to manage pain.

"CBDMEDIC helped change my life and has been a major part of my pain recovery regiment post-retirement," said Gronkowski. "I'm passionate about sharing my recovery story and encouraging other people to experience the benefits of using CBD. Now, with this powerful promotional partnership with Gillette Stadium and Patriot Place, we hope to encourage others, especially athletes and sports enthusiasts, to try this pain management and recovery solution."

Starting on October 27, Abacus will sample its products, including CBDMEDIC Muscle & Joint Pain Relief Ointment, to guests at Patriot Place.

"We are happy to partner with Abacus and Rob Gronkowski to use our brand and location to promote pain management alternatives to guests of Patriot Place and Gillette Stadium," said Murray Kohl, vice president of sales for Gillette Stadium. "We look forward to working with them on initiatives that will positively impact our communities."

"Our core mission is to help Americans in pain with science-based products that are safe and effective, and we're delighted to have the support of Gillette Stadium and Patriot Place," said Perry Antelman, CEO of Abacus. "We're pleased to work together to promote CBD as a recovery solution.

To learn more about CBDMEDIC, its products and its ongoing campaign with Gronkowski, visit www.cbd-medic.com .

About Abacus Health Products

Abacus is a company engaged in the development and commercialization of over-the-counter (OTC) registered topical medications with active pharmaceutical ingredients and which contain organic and natural ingredients, including a cannabinoid-rich hemp extract containing CBD from Cannabis sativa L plant. Abacus' products are aimed at the rapidly growing markets for topical pain relief and therapeutic skincare and are based on proprietary patent-pending technologies developed by Abacus. Abacus' formulations combine advanced science with organic and natural ingredients to provide safe relief. Abacus currently offers two lines of products: (i) CBD CLINIC™, marketed to the professional practitioner market, and (ii) CBDMEDIC™, marketed to the consumer market. Abacus' products are offered across the United States and are produced by a contract manufacturer in a cGMP compliant and audited manufacturing facility.

About CBDMEDIC

Launched in 2019, CBDMEDIC offers a line of topical pain medications that combines naturally-derived pain-relieving pharmaceutical ingredients along with 100% natural emollients (skin softening ingredients) and essential oils, and THC-free hemp extract to create unique formulations for fast and effective relief.

About Patriot Place

Patriot Place is a shopping, dining and entertainment destination located adjacent to Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Patriot Place features large and boutique retailers, 17 casual to high-end restaurants and other nightlife venues. Among the highlights of Patriot Place are New England's first Bass Pro Shops, a state-of-the-art, 14-screen Showcase Cinema De Lux, the award-winning Patriots Hall of Fame presented by Raytheon, the retro-style bowling alley, Splitsville Luxury Lanes, the modern gastro sports pub, CBS Sporting Club, the four-star Renaissance Boston Patriot Place Hotel and the Hilton Garden Inn Foxborough/Patriot Place. For more information, visit www.patriot-place.com, follow Patriot Place on Twitter (twitter.com/patriotplace) or like Patriot Place on Facebook (facebook.com/patriotplace).

About Gillette Stadium

Gillette Stadium, located in Foxborough, Mass., is New England's premier sports and entertainment venue. The 65,878-seat stadium is the full-time home of the NFL's six-time Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots, which has sold out every home game at Gillette Stadium since the venue opened in 2002. Gillette Stadium is also the home field of the New England Revolution of Major League Soccer and one of the world's top grossing concert venues, according to Billboard and Pollstar. Other notable sporting events held at Gillette Stadium include the 2016 NHL Winter Classic, international soccer matches, NCAA athletics, professional lacrosse, motor sports and the Massachusetts high school football state championships. For more information, visit www.GilletteStadium.com or follow @GilletteStadium on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

