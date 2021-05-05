CBDMEDIC™ Announces Partnership With U.S. Women's and Olympic Soccer Star, Carli Lloyd

"Taking care of and listening to our bodies is extremely important, especially when it comes to pain relief," said Lloyd. "As a result of my personal experience with CBD products, I want to help other athletes and fitness enthusiasts to continue to push towards their goals, no matter their age or ability."

During her recovery, Lloyd began using CBDMEDIC topical products, including Active Sport™ Pain Relief Ointment and Active Sport Pain Relief Stick, which offer temporary relief of sore muscles. She also applies CBDMEDIC Arthritis Aches and Pain Relief Cream, which is effective in relieving joint pain and stiffness. All CBDMEDIC products are THC-free and high in CBD.

The upcoming Summer Games represents the first games since the World Anti-Doping Agency removed CBD from the list of banned substances as more athletes are experiencing the safe and effective benefits of CBD.

"Carli Lloyd is a role model as a gold medal–winning Olympian and a dynamic leader in women's soccer who pushes her performance each year. We believe in Carli and support her advocacy efforts in raising awareness of the benefits of CBD to provide relief for those suffering from pain," said Deanie Elsner, CEO and President of Charlotte's Web Inc. "We are thrilled to see Carli thrive on and off the field and knowing that our products have helped her to continue doing what she loves."

For more information on CBDMEDIC and, visit www.CharlottesWeb.com.

About CBDMEDIC™

Launched in 2019 and now sold in more than 4,500 retail stores, the CBDMEDIC brand offers a line of 15 THC-free and hemp-derived topical pain relief products that provide revolutionary pain relief. CBDMEDIC products combine naturally derived, pain-relieving pharmaceutical ingredients along with natural emollients (skin softening ingredients) and essential oils, and THC-free hemp extract to create unique formulations for fast and effective relief. CBDMEDIC formulations combine advanced science with organic and natural ingredients to provide safe relief. CBDMEDIC products are offered across the United States and are produced by a contract manufacturer in a cGMP-compliant and audited manufacturing facility.

About Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. and Our Family of Brands:

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Boulder, Colo., and B Corp Certified, is the number-one hemp-derived CBD brand in the U.S. and is now sold in 22,000 retail doors. The company was founded by the Stanley Brothers with a mission to unleash the healing powers of botanicals with compassion and science, benefitting the planet and all who live upon it. The Company's premium-quality wellness products start with proprietary hemp genetics that are responsibly manufactured into hemp-derived CBD extracts naturally containing a full spectrum of phytocannabinoids, including CBD, terpenes, flavonoids and other beneficial hemp compounds. Charlotte's Web product categories include CBD oil tinctures (liquid products), CBD capsules, CBD topicals, as well as CBD pet products. Charlotte's Web hemp-derived CBD extracts are also sold through select distributors and online through the Company's website at www.CharlottesWeb.com. The rate the Company pays for agricultural products reflects a fair and sustainable rate, driving higher-quality yield, encouraging regenerative farming practices, and supporting U.S. farming communities.

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. is a socially and environmentally conscious company committed to using business as a force for good and a catalyst for innovation. The Company weighs sound business decisions with consideration for how its efforts affect its employees, customers, the environment, and diverse communities, while maximizing profits and strengthening its brands, which include Charlotte's Web™, CBDMEDIC™, CBD Clinic™, and Harmony Hemp™. The Company's management believes that its socially oriented and environmentally responsible actions have a positive impact on the Company, its employees and its shareholders. Charlotte's Web donates a portion of its pre-tax earnings to charitable organizations.

SOURCE Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.charlottesweb.com/

