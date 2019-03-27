CBDMEDIC Launches Topical Pain Relief Medications

CBDMEDIC products are available across the U.S., including select CVS locations, regional and independent pharmacies including Hartig Drug and will soon be available in a growing number of grocery chains and natural product retailers. The products are also available for purchase online.

"CBDMEDIC products were developed to bring superior relief to the millions of Americans in pain," said Perry Antelman, CEO of Abacus Health Products, which developed and distributes CBDMEDIC. "The products conform to federal requirements for OTC topical medications and, according to health care practitioners that have provided the Company's technology to their patients, are highly effective, as reported by healthcare practitioners nationwide*. These are groundbreaking medications, and we look forward to helping millions of Americans in pain."

A proprietary, patent-pending technology developed by the company which provides superior performance, as reported by healthcare practitioners nationwide in a survey commissioned by the Company and conducted by Surveys & Forecasts, LLC. Feedback from the healthcare practitioners affirms the efficacy of the CBDMEDIC pain relief technology and revealed that:

9 out of 10 healthcare practitioners who use the pain relief technology inside of CBDMEDIC say that the technology provides "more effective pain relief for their patients than other over-the-counter topical analgesics" (pain relief products).

9 out of 10 healthcare practitioners who use the pain relief technology inside of CBDMEDIC prefer it to other topical pain products.

"Healthcare practitioners who are using this technology have reported long-lasting pain relief over other products in their same class on the market," continued Antelman. "Management's internal figures show that more than 10,000 healthcare practitioners in the United States have been using and selling our pain relief technology. This response is promising as we expand our portfolio and reach the national consumer market."

The CBDMEDIC pain-relief line offers solutions for sports-related joint and muscle pain, back and neck pain, arthritis-related pain, stiffness and swelling, and muscle and joint pain. MSRP prices begin at $39.99 and products include:

All CBDMEDIC products are OTC-registered topical medications produced in a Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) inspected facility to ensure high quality control standards.

To learn more, purchase product, or find a retail location near you, visit www.cbd-medic.com .

*Data is based on a third-party survey with 253 respondents. Health Care Practitioners are primarily composed of Chiropractors, Message Therapists, Acupuncturists and Physical Therapists.

About CBDMEDIC

Launched in 2019, CBDMEDIC offers a line of topical pain medications that combines naturally-derived pain-relieving pharmaceutical ingredients along with 100% natural emollients (skin softening ingredients) and essential oils, and THC-free hemp extract to create unique formulations for fast and effective relief.

About Abacus Health Products

Abacus is a company engaged in the development and commercialization of over-the-counter (OTC) registered topical medications with active pharmaceutical ingredients and which contain organic and natural ingredients, including a cannabinoid-rich hemp extract containing CBD from Cannabis sativa L plant. Abacus' products are aimed at the rapidly growing markets for topical pain relief and therapeutic skincare and are based on proprietary patent-pending technologies developed by Abacus. Abacus' formulations combine advanced science with organic and natural ingredients to provide safe relief. Abacus currently offers two lines of products: (i) CBD CLINIC™, marketed to the professional practitioner market, and (ii) CBDMEDIC™, marketed to the consumer market. Abacus' products are offered across the United States and are produced by a contract manufacturer in a cGMP compliant and audited manufacturing facility.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements or information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, without limitation, statements pertaining to the launch of new products, the proposed distribution and sales channels of the Company, and the execution of the Company's growth strategy.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including assumptions regarding the Company's ability to efficiently operate its business, market and economic conditions, business prospects or opportunities, future plans and strategies, anticipated events and trends, and regulatory changes that may affect the Company and its customers and industry. There can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Additional information about these risks, uncertainties and assumptions is contained under "Risk Factors" in the Company's listing statement – Form 2A dated January 29, 2019, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) nor its Regulation Service Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

