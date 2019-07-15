CBDOilUsers.com Launches New Online CBD Oil Dosage Calculator

FLOWER MOUND, Texas, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CBDOilUsers.com, a leading CBD oil education website for consumers, has updated its CBD oil dosage calculator available at: https://cbdoilusers.com/cbd-oil-drops-dosage-calculator/ .

This CBD dosage calculator can be a very helpful tool for those starting their CBD journey or trying new products. The calculator easily translates their desired CBD dosage into milliliters or drops so users know how much to take based on the potency of the product they are using.

The growing popularity of CBD oil is leading more consumers to try it for themselves. But the excitement of purchasing their first bottle can often quickly be followed by confusion at how much to take. This is especially true since there are no official CBD dosage guidelines and manufacturer instructions are typically quite vague.

The reality is that there is no "best" dose or serving size for everyone. As with most cannabis products, the optimal dosage for hemp-derived CBD oil is highly individualized. It's often dependent on a number of factors including body chemistry, severity of condition and weight of the individual.

Finding one's personal "sweet spot" dosage typically takes some experimentation and trial-and-error. Users that take too little may become frustrated that they aren't feeling any effects. Those who take too much may experience unwanted side effects such as headaches or nausea. Each person's "sweet spot" dosage is the level where the desired results are achieved.

"Based on the feedback that we've received from experienced users in our CBD Oil Users Group on Facebook, the best approach with dosage is to start low and increase slowly until you find your optimal serving size," Brian Peterson, the managing editor of CBDOilUsers.com, said. "It typically takes some patience. But getting the dosage right is one of the most important but often overlooked factors in achieving success with CBD oil products."

The CBDOilUsers.com website and its companion CBD Oil Users Group on Facebook is dedicated to providing education, reviews, recommendations and the sharing of experiences among users of CBD products.

