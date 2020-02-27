CBDOilUsers.com Names cbdMD the Winner of its Best CBD Gummies Award

FLOWER MOUND, Texas, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The CBD gummies from cbdMD have been named the best CBD gummies of the year by CBDOilUsers.com, a leading CBD consumer education website. The award was based on voting by members of the CBD Oil Users Group on Facebook who were asked to pick their favorite CBD gummies from a list of the most popular brands in the industry.

"cbdMD quickly emerged from the pack as a favorite brand among our group members and website visitors in 2018," Brian Peterson, the managing editor of CBDOilUsers.com said. "Their commitment to product quality, third party lab testing, and customer service clearly sets them apart from the estimated 3,500 CBD brands on the market. The fact that our group members voted their gummies the best in the industry was certainly not a surprise based on the feedback that we get from users each day."

"Members of the CBD Oil Users Group rank among the most educated and well-informed consumers in the entire CBD space," said Caryn Dunayer, President and Co-Founder of cbdMD. "The Best CBD Gummies Award from such a knowledgeable group of voters is a true honor for us. It further confirms that our commitment to creating only superior CBD products is the only path to consumer trust."

About cbdMD:

cbdMD, Inc. is a nationally-recognized consumer cannabidiol (CBD) brand whose current products include tinctures, gummies, topicals, bath bombs, and pet products. User reviews of cbdMD's products can be found at https://cbdoilusers.com/cbdmd-reviews-ratings/

About CBDOilUsers.com:

The CBDOilUsers.com website and its companion CBD Oil Users Group on Facebook are dedicated to providing education, reviews, and the sharing of unbiased experiences among users of CBD products. Both the website and Facebook group focus on CBD awareness and education so consumers can make the right buying and usage decisions for themselves.

Questions? Contact:

Brian Peterson, Managing Editor, CBDOilUsers.com

Web: https://cbdoilusers.com

Email: admin@cbdoilusers.com

Phone: (817)567-1331

SOURCE CBDOilUsers.com

Related Links

https://www.cbdoilusers.com

