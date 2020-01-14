CBDOilUsers.com Names Lazarus Naturals CBD Brand of the Year

FLOWER MOUND, Texas, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Portland-based Lazarus Naturals has been named the CBD Brand of the Year by CBDOilUsers.com , a leading CBD oil consumer education website. The award was based on voting by members of the CBD Oil Users Group on Facebook who were asked to choose their favorite CBD brand of 2019. This marks the third consecutive year that Lazarus Naturals has received this honor.

"Lazarus Naturals has consistently stood out as a favorite brand of our Facebook group members since we started the group in 2017," Brian Peterson, the managing editor of CBDOilUsers.com said. "Their product quality, affordable prices, exceptional customer service, and generous assistance program discount are most often mentioned by those who use and love their products. They are certainly deserving of this distinction again this year."

"Being recognized by the CBD Oil Users Group for the third year in a row is an incredible honor and supports our mission to make high quality CBD affordable for everybody," Sequoia Price-Lazarus, the CEO and Founder of Lazarus Naturals said. "Our drive to ensure that everyone can afford CBD is why we own our process from end-to-end - from our farms in Central Oregon to our extraction and formulation - cutting out the middleman and guaranteeing quality for our customers."

Lazarus Naturals is a leading brand of hemp-derived CBD oil products based in Portland, Oregon. Founded in 2014, they have grown quickly to become one of the largest and most reputable CBD brands in the industry. Their product line includes CBD tinctures, capsules, topicals, and sample packs. User reviews of Lazarus Naturals products can be found at https://cbdoilusers.com/lazarus-naturals-cbd-reviews-ratings/ .

The CBDOilUsers.com website and its companion CBD Oil Users Group on Facebook are dedicated to providing education, reviews, recommendations and the sharing of unbiased experiences among users of CBD products. Both the website and Facebook group focus on CBD education so that consumers can make the right buying and usage decisions for themselves.

